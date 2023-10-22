Having nightmares is a stronger indicator of mental distress than worrying about the grocery bill

Depression and anxiety are amongst the most common forms of psychological distress in Aotearoa and elsewhere.

Firstly, the good news.

Even against the backdrop of both a national cost of living crisis and worldwide turmoil, a new survey has found New Zealanders are mostly doing OK mentally.

Of the more than 6000 respondents who completed the Politics and (Mental) Health State of the Nation Survey 72% are feeling well and resilient, or good but worried. The latter tend to be older folks who aren’t in perfect physical health.

As for the bad news? The kids are definitely not alright.

In this week’s crunching of data, psychology professor Marc Wilson has focused on the results of well-being, that term encompassing our feelings of comfort, health or happiness.

And although these findings will later be used in more indepth reporting by Stuff , they provide a snapshot into a massive issue for Aotearoa.

Wilson says while there’s no formal criterion for determining if someone’s not well, survey respondents answered a set of questions called the General Health Questionnaire 12, developed in the 1970s and recognised as a reliable way of assessing mental well-being.

MONIQUE FORD/The Post Marc Wilson: “A third or more of our most distressed folks are saying they haven't been able to get support when they sought it.”

Says Wilson: “32% of participants said they’d been under more strain than usual, 20% had been feeling more unhappy and depressed than usual, and 20% said they’d recently lost sleep over worry more than usual. 10% felt more worthless than usual.”

All of this is grim but unsurprising, he says. Depression and anxiety are amongst the most common forms of psychological distress in Aotearoa and elsewhere.

“... if we consider that the Mental Health Foundation notes one in five of us will experience clinical levels of depression in our lifetimes, while figures suggest one in six will experience clinical levels of anxiety at any one time, these figures are around where we’d expect.”

Also in line with other countries are the findings about New Zealanders aged 15 to 24; an age group reporting more mental stress, loneliness and “eco-anxiety” than any other.

“Of those under 19, 55% scored in the probable mental ill health category, compared to 7.6% of over 75s.”

Wilson says that worrying about the environment – not just climate change – predicts mental health and that plays out in the findings where “eco-anxiety explains one-tenth of the variation in people’s mental health”.

When it comes to loneliness, a whopping 42% of respondents reported sometimes feeling it; 18% never feel it and 34% rarely do. A further 6% said they’re always lonely.

“Younger people are more lonely than older folks, which is interesting given that young people have so many ways to be connected to other people. At the same time, research suggests the kinds of connection we get from social media and smartphones don’t necessarily make us feel connected in the same way.”

Stuff Wilson says having nightmares is a stronger predictor of mental distress than a night spent worrying about paying for the basics.

All of this leads to another, rather unsurprising, finding that some of us don’t sleep too well either – an integral contributor to mental well-being.

Stable sleepers were half as likely to fall into the ill health category as disturbed sleepers (12% vs 24%) though 13% reported waking up tired and unrefreshed in the mornings less than usual.

But nightmares are even more indicative of poor mental health than just a usual stink sort of sleep.

Wilson and his team used the Disturbing Dream and Nightmare Severity Index to discover 8% of the survey sample reported nightmare frequency and severity consistent with a nightmare disorder.

And 40% of people with potentially clinically distressing nightmares were twice as likely to fall into the “probable mental ill health category” than everyone else.

“That means having nightmares is a stronger predictor of mental distress than worrying about paying for the basics.”

So what’s the average NZ well-being profile? This person’s more likely to be male with a long-term health condition and high self-esteem.

“At the same time, they report more daily worries than other folks – maybe because they’re in the middle of the five groups on income, and they’re the oldest group with an average age in the mid-50s.”

As for the people under the most mental stress? These are the ones who worry more about the environment, are perfectionists and have the poorest sleep.

“They’re most likely to be a woman (69%) and they’re the youngest group in the sample. They earn less than the rest, with an average personal income of just over $50k”

And if we were to leave this snapshot on a positive note, it’d be that 78% of respondents knew where to get help for mental health problems. The problem with that, though, is knowing where to get help isn’t the same as actually receiving it.

“A third or more of our most distressed folks are saying they haven't been able to get support when they sought it.”