Life after cancer death of husband and father Hamish MacPherson

Jana and Hamish MacPherson with their children River, 7, and Hunter, 8, and pet dog Hudson, two weeks before Hamish died from cancer.

It was a lovely day, the day Hamish MacPherson died.

The sun was shining, and the mountains were visible from the hospital bed set up in his bedroom at his Queenstown home.

Wife Jana was at home with close friends. Children Hunter, 8, and River, 7, were at school.

“He would have heard laughter and joy,” Jana said.

“There were about four of us here having lunch and I went in to check on him and checked again five minutes later, and he was gone.

“It was as peaceful and beautiful as it could be.”

Supplied Hamish MacPherson has cancer in his lungs, stomach and liver and was on his deathbed. This video shows him walking on grass for the first time in a fortnight after starting a new kind of medication.

It was a quiet end to a roller-coaster cancer journey for a social sort of bloke.

Hamish was a Southlander who found a niche in the hospitality industry. He loved a good yarn, and had that special knack of being genuinely interested in other people.

As his funeral drew to a close on September 11, a good friend called on everyone to have a beer – or lemonade – on Hamish.

“You guys would all have had a beer on Hamish in the past. It’s time to have one last one,” he said.

Then everyone went to the pub.

Hamish would have loved that, Jana said. “He just loved being around other people.”

Emily Adamson/Supplied Hamish MacPherson with daughter River, 7, during his last weeks.

It started in February 2022 when Hamish noticed a lump on his neck. It was diagnosed as melanoma and successfully removed.

But in January, Hamish began to feel unwell. A scan revealed devastating results – the cancer had metastasised to his brain, lungs, stomach and liver, and it was inoperable.

He was sent to Dunedin – a 3.5 hour drive from Queenstown – where a specialist spent five minutes telling him he needed to see a different specialist. There would be a five to seven-week wait.

It was only when a friend did some online research that they realised they could get a private appointment sooner.

Hamish had no health insurance, but his health was fast declining. They paid for an oncologist and scans.

Those appointments led to Hamish starting on unfunded treatment, but things got worse, and he ended up in hospital.

He began on new medication, also unfunded, after 10 agonising days.

Hamish called it his “magic pills”.

Within 24 hours of starting the new regime, he was sitting up. On day two, he was using the bathroom on his own, and another day later he was walking the hospital corridors.

The $50,000 per round for immunotherapy and $5500 a month for medication were beyond the family’s means, but a massive community fundraiser and a Give-A-Little page provided the funds to keep Hamish alive.

Emily Adamson/Supplied Hamish MacPherson will be remembered as social person with a genuine interest in everyone’s stories.

Before he died, Hamish spoke of his disappointment with the health system.

“I just think it’s broken. It’s devastating. It’s a war zone,” he told Paddy Gower’s Postcode Cancer programme.

Jana said they had seen other people pass away, while Hamish was unwell.

“It shouldn’t be for monetary reasons ... I don’t think many people can afford to have cancer in New Zealand.”

The treatment gave Hamish valuable quality time with Jana and their children, but by August it was clear that he was declining and there was little more that could be done for him.

Instead of spending his last weeks in a hospital, Hamish decided to go home, where he died on September 6.

Now life has developed into a new normal for Jana, Hunter and River.

They have good days and bad days, but the school routine for the children, and Jana’s work as a food blogger helps.

It is the little things that remind them how much they miss Hamish, such as reading children’s books where the Dad plays a key role.

“I read the Lion King two days after Hamish passed away and the dad dies! Not a good choice,” Jana said.

And then there was Hunter’s appearance at Polyfest, which should have been shared with Hamish.

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Hamish and Jana McPherson with Hudson at their Queenstown home.

Jana has been left with the garden – previously Hamish’s sphere of responsibility – and recently received a delivery of worms for the worm farm from her mother.

“I never touch that kind of thing, but they arrived, and I had to. I know Hamish would have loved to see me deal with those bloody worms.”

And she worries about the future, and how she will provide for the children in the long term.

“We’ll be OK in the short term. The fundraiser has given us a buffer,” she said.

She often reflects on Hamish’s final weeks at home.

He became so unwell that he would constantly vomit while travelling, but at home he was sometimes wandering, confused, and had seizures.

The family were thankful for the visits by local nurses and hospice.

It was tough, but that was where he wanted to be, among the kids, noise, dog and silliness, Jana said.

“He wasn’t in pain, and he wanted people to know that.

“I actually feel really good about his death.

“It could have been awful, and I was so scared of it, but it was as perfect as it could be.

“At the end, when he was so sick ...when he needed to go, it was really beautiful. I’ve never thought that about death. I thought it was something to hide from.

“It was actually beautiful being with him.”