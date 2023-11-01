New ambulance for patients up to 400kg - and demand is increasing

Inside Hato Hone/St John’s new complex patient ambulance vehicle in Dunedin. The ambulance is the first of its kind for Otago and can cater to patients with complex health needs, or patients weighing up to 400kg.

A new ambulance – one of just seven of its type in the country – will help those with complex health needs, including patients weighing up to 400kg.

The new Hato Hone St John vehicle, which is known as a new complex patient ambulance vehicle (CPAV), will be based in Dunedin, and is the second of its type in the South Island.

The specialist bariatric vehicles, which were designed and assembled in Hamilton and cost around $300,000 each, were also based in Christchurch, Palmerston North, Hamilton, Tauranga, and two were based in Auckland.

In the latter, those vehicles are used around four times a day, and used up to two times a day in other centres.

The demand for a CPAV was increasing due to the country’s rising obesity rates, Debra Larsen, Hato Hone St John ambulance operations general manager, said.

New Zealand has the third-highest adult obesity rate in the OECD, with one in three New Zealanders aged over 15 years old classified as obese, as well as one in ten children.

Those ambulances featured extra room and specialist equipment to enable patients to be moved, treated and transported safely.

That specialist equipment included an inflatable jack system to lift patients from the floor to stretcher height.

“Once the patient has been raised, they’re safely moved onto a stretcher using an air transfer mattress.”

That air transfer system could reduce the effort to lift a patient by up to 90%, preventing the risk of harm to the patient and ambulance staff, she said.

St John/Supplied The complex patient ambulance vehicle (CPAV) in Dunedin.

Other features of the bariatric ambulances include a closed patient compartment for improved infection control, and an electronic stretcher – capable of being widened from 60 cm to 90 cm.

Larsen said a number of considerations had to be taken into account before deciding whether to dispatch a CPAV, including a patient’s size, location, level of need, and the availability of resources.

In some instances, patients could be in buildings or locations with accessibility issues, such as multi-storey apartments, or confined areas with limited floor space.

The vehicles, which were first deployed in New Zealand in 2009, had more room than a standard ambulance, while the new equipment meant patients could be moved safely in and out of the ambulance ‘’while maintaining their dignity’’.

The purchase of the latest bariatric ambulance was made possible by donors, those in the community, generous donors, and the Dunedin Hato Hone St John area committee.

“We’re humbled and honoured to have had such incredible support,’’ she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Stuff spent an evening riding with ambulance crews in Tāmaki Makaurau, seeing multiple crashes and emergency events across the city.

The Dunedin-based ambulance, which has already started service, will also serve the wider Otago area, and it was anticipated it would be used around seven times per week.

An eighth vehicle was on order, however a decision about where it would be stationed was yet to be finalised.

Larsen said stationing these vehicles in regions with the greatest need was always the priority for Hato Hone St John.

Earlier this year a donor, the Grassroots Trust, gifted a bariatric ambulance to Auckland.

Hato Hone St John provides emergency ambulance services to 90% of New Zealanders and covers 97 percent of the country’s geographical area.

Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand and ACC fund approximately 90% of the operating costs for the ambulance service.