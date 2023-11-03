Employment Court upholds midwives' compensation claims

Te Papaioea midwives' right to pay-outs over unjustified dismissals has been upheld.

The ruling that five midwives who worked at Palmerston North’s Te Papaioea birthing centre were illegally dismissed has been upheld in an Employment Court judgement.

The Employment Relations Authority found in August last year that a secret deal for management of the unit to be transferred from Birthing Centre Ltd to the former MidCentral District Health Board resulted in unjust dismissal of the staff.

The Authority ordered that the midwives be paid $5000 each, with four of them also granted four weeks’ wages after not being paid for their notice period. The fifth had already accepted another job.

Birthing Centre Ltd, owned by the Wright Family Foundation, challenged the determination.

But Employment Court Judge Bruce Corkill ruled there were no mistakes in the Authority’s findings, and dismissed the challenge.

He agreed the midwives were dismissed, that they should have been given notices of termination, that there was a failure to provide such notice, and that the dismissals were unjustified.

The employment issues arose when the health board took over management of Te Papaioea in 2020.

That followed talks in 2019 when the birthing centre sought an arrangement with the board which would involve the board leasing the centre, and its employees becoming part of MidCentral’s workforce.

The talks were held in confidence, and developed the concept of a shared primary birthing workforce.

Both the Authority and the Court found staff should have been consulted about a proposal that was going to affect their employment. They were not.

The midwives finally found out about the proposal in December 2019, after the two parties had made a public announcement, at which time the takeover was already a done deal.

Both the judge and the Authority found Birthing Centre Ltd should have consulted its staff before entering an agreement that affected their employment. The option of having that consultation on a confidential basis did not appear to have been considered.

The midwives were not pleased with the new employment arrangements presented to them.

The new positions assumed they would be available to work in both primary and hospital-level birthing services, with changes to shifts and rostering arrangements.

Transfer of their employment to the board was not automatic, and they had to apply for positions they were invited to apply for.

They were not paid redundancy or payment in lieu of notice.

Judge Corkill upheld the ruling that the sums awarded should be paid.