Community mental health centre opens in Invercargill

Some of the Tūmanako Oranga Wellness Centre team are, from left, Joanne Te Tai, Jody Vermeulen, Annaleah Ah Kuoi, Hiwa-i-te-rangi manager Rhoda Hei Hei, site manager Kerstin Kummerer, Joan Browning and Jason Hodge.

It’s something Southlanders have been calling for for years – a community-based mental health and crisis response service.

Tūmanako Oranga Wellness Centre doesn’t just fill this space, it does so in a way that’s culturally responsive, offering a “by Māori, for Māori” approach, weaving together different kinds of services in the spirit of village thinking.

Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust has invested $1 million to repurpose the old Heritage Court Motel in Avenal, and most of the centre’s programmes are already up and running.

There’s a room on site for withdrawal support, rooms for addiction support, crisis community advocacy, support groups and, outside, a shed for experiential learning activities.

From early next year, the centre will also offer residential respite support.

Physically, the facility is far from clinical – a big kitchen invites visitors and clients to make a cuppa, while the bean bags scattered around the lounge offer a quiet space to take a breath.

Raised flower beds and a tunnel house offer tactile stimulation and a garden is a good spot to soak up the sun.

Ngā Kete chief executive Tracey Wright-Tawha said: “It’s great that we’re able to provide a wide hub of connected services in the same location that tāngata whaiora can be linked into to address their needs.”

Her team know these needs well, having managed drug and alcohol services for 20 years as the mandated health and social service provider of Ōraka Aparima Rūnaka.

STUFF Speaking in Christchurch, Health Minister Andrew Little said the Budget included a $100m investment in mental health over four years. (First published May 17, 2022)

People can self-present or be referred for services and once the crisis response service is operational, it will sit alongside the current 24/7 regional crisis response service in partnership with Te Whatu Ora clinical services.

“We are delighted with the progress to date and that all parties are committed to forming a strong and enduring relationship,” Wright-Tawha said.

“Aspects of the service will evolve as we do, but it's great to see clients engaging daily. Soon we will be seeking their feedback on the new site as it's their voice that is key.”

So far, clients have been saying they liked the new set-up, the site was welcoming and that it had a good vibe, she said.

A kaupapa Māori-led mental health service was one of the recommendations from the 2021 Time for Change – Te Hurihanga independent review of the former Southern DHB’s mental health department that found the service was struggling to stay afloat.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Tūmanako Oranga Wellness Centre site manager Kerstin Kummerer showed Stuff around the centre’s rooms.

Te Whatu Ora Southern group director of operations Hamish Brown said there had been positive changes since the former DHB began implementing the recommendations in March 2022.

Key projects include a new mental health crisis respite facility in Dunedin, a new mental health crisis support service for Queenstown Lakes and Central Otago, a new community based alcohol and drug addiction service in Dunedin, expansion of addiction services in Southland, the development of peer support services, a workforce development plan.

A model of crisis support had also been designed for Waitaki, while work on Child and Youth Services and implementing non-clinical day programmes was ongoing, Brown said.

“We are very proud of how much has been achieved in such a short period of time. These achievements have been made because of the culture of change – by involving people with lived experience and Māori from the start of the programme in decisions, planning and implementation, and by the co-design of services by our community for our community,” he said.