Quarter of a billion dollars in expired Covid-19 equipment to be dumped by Government

Inside a warehouse near Christchurch that had 5 million RAT tests stored in it.

More than a quarter of a billion dollars-worth of expired Covid-19 tests and personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpiled during the pandemic is set to be dumped by the government.

According to documents seen by Stuff, tens of thousands of expiring or expired equipment, including rapid antigen tests (RATs), masks and gowns are to be tendered for disposal by Te Whatu Ora.

The gear had been kept around the country as the pandemic wore on. But now 1300 tonnes of equipment is unusable and needs to be disposed of.

Stuff asked the national health agency what that equipment was worth, with a spokesperson from Te Whatu Ora estimating around $286.8m.

That value was calculated using the average purchase price and standard number of packs per pallet, they said.

The spokesperson said the items had been bought during the pandemic “as a form of insurance for the country” as supply chain constraints – including logistical and production timeframe challenges – meant some items were difficult to come by.

STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins speaks on the demand for rapid antigen tests across the country, and urges people not to stockpile them.

The health response was the biggest in the country’s history and large stocks of equipment had to be purchased ahead of time, and “nearly all countries have found themselves in the same position”, the spokesperson said.

In response to questions about why the products had been left to expire, Te Whatu Ora’s spokesperson said they had tried to use and repurpose products but had been left holding “some surplus stock”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Thousands of medical gowns are among the items to be dumped.

“Efforts have been made to mitigate product waste through careful management, seeking shelf-life extensions, deferring orders where possible and offering products to other jurisdictions or users,” they said.

They said the “situation of surplus supply is an inevitable outcome of preparing New Zealand well for the unpredictability of the pandemic and for a response programme of this scale. “

Outgoing Health Minister Ayesha Verrall said at a time when global supplies were running low, the Governement “did the best thing by New Zealanders to respond in the way we did, successfully saving tens of thousands of lives and protecting frontline health care workers from Covid-19”.

Verrall did not say whether she thought the disposal of the unused products was wasteful.

The items will be tendered for disposal and will be disassembled and disposed of, but that process wasn’t expected to yield a financial return.

The agency is looking for market providers to responsibly get rid of the items.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Rapid Antigen Tests make up a large amount of the stock that needs to be disposed of.

In August, it was revealed the Ministry of Education was spending $26,000 a month on storage fees for millions of face masks after the removal of mask mandates.

The ministry had spent around $350,000 in storage costs for more than 30 million masks bought by the ministry for teachers and students. Those are due to expire in 2025.

Last month New Zealand researchers published a paper that estimated about 20,000 Kiwis’ lives were saved.

The paper, by 16 leading doctors and scientists, called for all serious respiratory infections - including influenza and RSV - to be treated the same way.