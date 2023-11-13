Health agency data on hospital urgent-care telehealth outsourcing not readily available

Some patients visiting hospital emergency departments including Southland Hospital, pictured, are being seen by doctors working for Emergency Consult, a telehealth business.

The national public health agency Te Whatu Ora lacks readily available information about which hospital emergency departments are outsourcing consultations and what this is costing.

At least 15 New Zealand emergency departments are offering patients the option of virtual, or telehealth, consultations through outsourcing agreements with a business called Emergency Consult.

When Stuff asked the agency, under the Official Information Act, which hospitals were using the online urgent care service, what rates they were paying, when it was introduced, how many patients had used it, and how it had affected wait times, the response was that the request needed to be refined.

Te Whatu Ora said it did not hold the information centrally in a way that was readily accessible and it would need to consult each of the 20 former district health board regions individually.

In September, Emergency Consult chief executive Jenni Falconer​ said the service was introduced in 2021 at Kaitaia Hospital’s accident and medical clinic in Northland.

The business was originally aimed at the public but had since pivoted to serve residential aged-care facilities, ambulance services and pharmacies.

Southland Hospital began trialling the service over winter, when 100 patients with less serious concerns opted for the virtual consultation between July and September.

At the start of the month, Te Whatu Ora announced to the health sector that it had brought Emergency Consult, Reach Aotearoa, and Practice Plus together under the umbrella of Ka Ora Telecare Ltd to deliver rural clinical telehealth services to support general practices over the next three years.

An agency spokesperson said a public announcement would follow once the rural service was up and running.