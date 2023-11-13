Covid-19: Cases tracking down in regions

A noticeable increase in Covid-19 cases has prompted a national health warning, but cases seem to have eased off in the past two weeks.

On Friday, Te Whatu Ora asked Kiwis to make sure they were up-to-date with Covid-19 vaccinations after wastewater results, case counts, and deaths all indicated cases were on the rise.

National case numbers rose to an average of 1749 new daily cases on October 31, but dropped to 1069 on November 6 and 849 on November 13, but this is based on self reporting, and wastewater testing has been trending upwards since October 22.

Outside the main centres, Southland and Otago – or the Southern District – saw the largest number of new cases with 571 reported in the week to November 6 and 635 in the week to November 13.

ESR wastewater puts Taranaki and the Manawatū-Whanganui districts on par with Southland but the two regions are reporting far lower case numbers.

In the week to November 6, 119 cases were reported in Taranaki, and that number was 105 in the past week.

The Whanganui district reported 83 cases in the week ended November 6 and 99 in the past week, while those numbers were 241 and 211 for Mid Central.

In Nelson Marlborough, 184 cases were reported in the week to November 6 with 26 in the week to November 13.

Nationally, 5947 cases of Covid-19 were reported in the last week – 3140 of which were reinfections.

Te Whatu Ora also reported 27 new Covid-19 deaths: nine were from the Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Bay of Plenty, two were from Hawke's Bay, two were from Mid Central, one was from the Wellington region, one was from Nelson Marlborough, five were from Canterbury, one was from West Coast, and four were from Southland and Otago.

Director of Public Health Dr Nick Jones said New Zealand would continue to see fluctuations in case numbers as new variants were introduced and peoples’ immunity waned.

Wastewater testing shows the dominant variant in New Zealand at the moment is EG.5 which evolved from Omicron but is not any more dangerous, according to the World Health Organisation.

“If you are unwell, stay away from friends and family at higher risk of getting very sick, such as babies, older people, immunocompromised and disabled people,” Jones said.

Jones also urged the public to wear face masks in confined spaces and access antivirals as soon as they become unwell, if they were eligible.

“Covid-19 is still circulating in our communities and these steps can help protect those most vulnerable over the holiday season.”