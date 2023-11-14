More new beds needed in Nelson Hospital rebuild for ageing population

Nelson Hospital’s rebuild could see a further increase in beds to cope with an ageing population.

The rebuilt Nelson Hospital will likely need more than the 94 extra beds early modelling suggested, as a growing and ageing population is changing the region's healthcare needs.

But, while the number of beds in the detailed business case is likely to increase, whether it gets the funding needed to build them won't be decided until early 2026, a joint committee of the Nelson City and Tasman District councils has been told.

A five-person group from Te Whatu Ora gave a briefing to the combined councils on Tuesday updating them on progress with the redevelopment project.

It comes after the outgoing Labour Government announced $73 million for the first tranche of the long-awaited project in Nelson in July.

The planned redevelopment will see the creation of a new acute services and inpatient building that would have 255 beds, eight theatres and a larger emergency department. Currently, there are 161 beds and six theatres.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.1 billion.

Enabling work, including earthworks, would start next year with construction scheduled to begin in 2026.

The Te Whatu Ora representatives outlined the timeline for councillors, saying the next two years would be spent doing strengthening work to remove earthquake-prone building notices, while also developing the detailed business case to go to Cabinet in early 2026.

Speaking after Tuesday’s meeting, Dr Nick Baker, interim national chief medical officer, said the number of beds required in the new hospital would “quite likely” rise through that process.

The existing plan was for 94 additional beds, he said.

“We've got population growth here that's exceeding what was previously anticipated, so we're remodelling based on not just population growth, but the population structure.”

Katie Townshend/Nelson Mail From left, Monique Fouwler, Dr Nick Baker, Liz Thompson, Lexie O'Shea and Dr Peter Bramley from Te Whatu Ora update councillors from Nelson City and Tasman District councils on the hospital rebuild.

That included the fact that the population was ageing, which would impact the healthcare needs of the community, he said.

“Lots of people who are coming into our community are older people who will have high health needs in the years to come, so we need a facility that will meet those community needs.”

The remodelling was likely to be carried out in the next six months.

During the meeting, Nelson Mayor Nick Smith questioned when the funding for the build would actually get approved.

“Am I correct to understand that there is not currently within Te Whatu Ora the commitment beyond the $72m, and that the crunch time for Cabinet approval of the substantive funding for the work would be in quarter one of 2026 when the Cabinet approval for the detailed business case occurs?”

Te Whatu Ora director delivery, infrastructure and investment group Monique Fouwler said that was accurate.

The $73m already approved would cover the detailed business case and strengthening work, but the decision to fund the whole project would be up to Cabinet in 2026.

But, Te Whatu Ora had taken a different approach with this project compared to other “mega” projects, she said.

Normally, projects would be presented without a concept design. That meant often the risks were unknown and there wasn’t any certainty around the final dollar figure.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Nelson Hospital has $73m in funding for seismic work and a detailed business case for the rebuild project.

This project would have 50% of the design done before the business case was put to Cabinet, and contractors were already involved in the process to help reduce the risks and create more surety, she said.

Asked how confident the public could be that the funding would be approved in 2026, Baker said the Cabinet would have to weigh it against other needs across the motu.

“But given our challenges, and outdated models of care, because of our facility’s lack of seismic resilience, and capacity constraints, we have a very motivating case.”