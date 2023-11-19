Bonding scheme expanded in attempt to help understaffed communities

Te Whatu Ora Workforce Planning and Development director John Snook says scaling training initiatives to grow the future health workforce – particularly in rural areas - is a key focus. [File photo]

Te Whatu Ora is hoping to lure health workers to rural communities by expanding its Voluntary Bonding Scheme.

From 2024, the scheme will be open to new and recent graduate anaesthetic technicians and new graduate pharmacists, while new communities have been added for general practice trainees and graduate midwives nationwide can apply.

Te Whatu Ora Workforce Planning and Development director John Snook said the agency was aware of the challenges faced by rural health providers.

“The Scheme’s expansion targets those professions where growth is most needed, and by opening the door to include more rural communities, more people will have better access to health care,” he said.

The changes are part of Te Whatu Ora’s Health Workforce Plan to address workforce shortages.

The scheme incentivises health graduates to work in hard-to-staff communities or specialties, and to improve Māori and Pacific representation in key health professions.

Those accepted to the scheme are eligible for payments in the first three to five years of their career, to help repay their student loan or as top-up income.

One of the new communities open to general practice trainees is Invercargill – a city that’s been struggling with a GP shortage for years – with leaders estimating an unenrolled population of around 3000 people before two new practices were opened last year.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF The Government has outlined "six action areas" to boost the number of nurses and doctors amid an ongoing worker shortage. (Video first published July 4, 2023.)

One of those – Te Hau o Te Ora – is a partnership between Hokonui Rūnanga, Awarua Rūnaka and WellSouth Primary Health Network.

WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs welcomed the news of the bonding scheme being expanded to include Invercargill.

“We are pleased to hear the announcement and look forward to working with Te Whatu Ora,” he said.

The Registration of Interest period for next year’s 2024 Voluntary Bonding Scheme intake is expected to open in early 2024 on the Te Whatu Ora website, and additional information for candidates and employers will be available soon.