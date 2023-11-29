Nelson Hospital emergency department to undergo $8.7m extension

The ED at Nelson Hospital will have six new treatment rooms, two dedicated mental health interview rooms, an extra triage room, a whānau room, patient toilets, and staff areas. (File photo)

Te Whatu Ora is planning a multi-million dollar extension for Nelson’s emergency department to address capacity issues while the city waits for a new hospital to be built.

The expansion of the existing emergency department is expected to cost $8.7 million and will be completed in two years.

The detailed business case for the region’s long-awaited hospital redevelopment is currently under way, with construction of a new acute services building – including a new ED – expected to be completed in 2031, if funding is approved when it goes before Cabinet in 2026.

Te Whatu Ora – Nelson Marlborough, group director operations, Lexie O’Shea said design work for the ED extension was already under way.

“The expansion will benefit consumers, whānau and staff by providing new innovative spaces.”

That included six new treatment rooms, two dedicated mental health interview rooms, an extra triage room, a whānau room, patient toilets, and staff areas.

There would also be two isolation rooms and a negative flow pod constructed for patients with suspected infectious diseases, she said.

“Through increasing treatment spaces and providing suitable facilities to assess mental health and addiction for patients presenting at ED, this important interim facilities project aims to address current capacity issues and reduce wait times.”

Stuff The expansion is expected to cost $8.7 million and will be completed in two years. (File photo)

Te Whatu Ora data shows that in the three months from January to March 2023 there were 13,305 patients seen in emergency departments in Nelson-Marlborough, which includes Wairau Hospital.

That was up 11.8% from 11,906 patients in the same period in 2022.

In the same period for 2023, 84% of patients had stays shorter than six hours, compared to 87% in 2022.

O’Shea said there could be some noise and vibration for short periods, and drop-off and access to the emergency department could be disrupted during the construction.

“However, we aim to ensure that consumers, whānau and staff are not impacted in any way, and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The former Labour Government announced $73 million for the first tranche of the long-awaited hospital redevelopment project in Nelson in July, which covers the development of a detailed business case.

If funding is approved, the planned redevelopment will see the creation of a new acute services and inpatient building that would have at least 255 beds, eight theatres and a larger emergency department. Currently, there are 161 beds and six theatres.

The entire project is expected to cost $1.1 billion.

O’Sheas said that project was expected to be completed in 2031, and once the new building and emergency department was opened the ED expansion would be “repurposed”.

It was important the community kept the ED available for emergencies, she said.

“If people don’t require immediate emergency care, we encourage them to access appropriate alternative care options. There are a number of services available for people with non-urgent health problems if they can't access their usual general practice team.”

That included treating minor injuries and illnesses at home, seeking out free advice through Healthline, and visiting a pharmacy for advice and over-the-counter medicines, she said.