A 24-hour triathlon to honour a father's memory
Suzanne McCarthy wants more people to talk about suicide.
She lost the father to her two sons, Mark Turner, a suspected suicide, at the end of last year and thinks there could be more awareness.
“I think we talk about mental health but not suicide, no one likes to say the word.”
To do this, and to honour Turner's memory, who was a triathlon coach, McCarthy has started a 24-hour triathlon to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki.
It's a charity that matches young people in need with an adult mentor and one
she's been drawn to for her own children after they were left without a dad and a mentor, she said.
"I’ve got my eldest son on the waitlist to get a mentor. My kids are now at higher risk of mental health issues and even suicide because they’ve lost a parent that way.
“This is just one reason why a kid might need a mentor.”
Turner, who also has two older sons in Australia, died the week before Christmas, so the family is coming up to the one-year anniversary of his death.
McCarthy said Turner suffered from mental health issues for a long time and was very vocal about his struggles.
“So it wasn’t a case of he didn’t say anything, he said a lot, it was just a very long battle.”
She said her two sons, Finn, 7, and Charlie, 5, were doing OK now and, in a way, were lucky they were so young when it happened.
“So they kind of end up getting on with it a bit.”
Before Turner's death, he and McCarthy had talked about setting up a 24-hour triathlon to raise money for a charity he wanted to start to improve health outcomes and fitness for families in need.
The event will take place on February 17, featuring a four-hour swim at Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, a 12-hour bike ride, and an eight-hour run, both at the Taranaki Cycle Park.
“There will probably be a couple of people who will do it themselves, but largely it's for teams," McCarthy, who also runs the Taranaki Coastal Five and Round the Mountain races, said.
“It's a relay type thing, you can tag in and out.”
Up to 32 teams can enter and McCarthy has already had support from some big Taranaki businesses entering, such as Port Taranaki, Govett Quilliam, Baker Tilly, and BDO.
There is an entrance fee and then each team has to fundraise a minimum of $1000.
“People can bring a tent and camp for the night, and we’ll have coffee.”
McCarthy hoped by working with Big Brothers and Big Sisters it would bring more awareness to the charity.
Programme lead Will Hartzenberg said there was a huge need for more mentors to volunteer.
"We're very lucky in Taranaki we have more than 100 matches, but there is a greater need.
“We have waitlists and need volunteers to come forward and give their time.”
Where to get help
1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
Lifeline 0800 543 354
Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
Samaritans 0800 726 666
Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
Yellow Brick Road 0800 732 825
thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
In a life-threatening situation, call 111.