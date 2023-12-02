A 24-hour triathlon to honour a father's memory

Suzanne McCarthy, centre, has organised a 24-hour triathlon on the 17th February to raise funds for Big Brothers and Sisters of Taranaki and in memory of Mark Turner.

Suzanne McCarthy wants more people to talk about suicide.

She lost the father to her two sons, Mark Turner, a suspected suicide, at the end of last year and thinks there could be more awareness.

“I think we talk about mental health but not suicide, no one likes to say the word.”

To do this, and to honour Turner's memory, who was a triathlon coach, McCarthy has started a 24-hour triathlon to raise money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Taranaki.

It's a charity that matches young people in need with an adult mentor and one

she's been drawn to for her own children after they were left without a dad and a mentor, she said.

"I’ve got my eldest son on the waitlist to get a mentor. My kids are now at higher risk of mental health issues and even suicide because they’ve lost a parent that way.

“This is just one reason why a kid might need a mentor.”

Turner, who also has two older sons in Australia, died the week before Christmas, so the family is coming up to the one-year anniversary of his death.

McCarthy said Turner suffered from mental health issues for a long time and was very vocal about his struggles.

“So it wasn’t a case of he didn’t say anything, he said a lot, it was just a very long battle.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Mark Turner was a triathlon coach and died at the end of last year, leaving behind four sons.

She said her two sons, Finn, 7, and Charlie, 5, were doing OK now and, in a way, were lucky they were so young when it happened.

“So they kind of end up getting on with it a bit.”

Before Turner's death, he and McCarthy had talked about setting up a 24-hour triathlon to raise money for a charity he wanted to start to improve health outcomes and fitness for families in need.

The event will take place on February 17, featuring a four-hour swim at Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, a 12-hour bike ride, and an eight-hour run, both at the Taranaki Cycle Park.

“There will probably be a couple of people who will do it themselves, but largely it's for teams," McCarthy, who also runs the Taranaki Coastal Five and Round the Mountain races, said.

“It's a relay type thing, you can tag in and out.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff McCarthy has organised a 24-hour triathlon in February to raise funds for Big Brothers and Sisters of Taranaki. Will Hartzenberg Big Brothers and Sister Programme lead, left, and Laura Leadbetter, communications and engagement lead, said the charity always needed more mentors.

Up to 32 teams can enter and McCarthy has already had support from some big Taranaki businesses entering, such as Port Taranaki, Govett Quilliam, Baker Tilly, and BDO.

There is an entrance fee and then each team has to fundraise a minimum of $1000.

“People can bring a tent and camp for the night, and we’ll have coffee.”

McCarthy hoped by working with Big Brothers and Big Sisters it would bring more awareness to the charity.

Programme lead Will Hartzenberg said there was a huge need for more mentors to volunteer.

"We're very lucky in Taranaki we have more than 100 matches, but there is a greater need.

“We have waitlists and need volunteers to come forward and give their time.”

