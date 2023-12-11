Workplace issues at Southland mental health unit being addressed, says Te Whatu Ora

Sir John Kirwan teamed up with ACC to talk about workplace mental health at Business Central's health and safety roadshow in Wellington. (Video first published May 2023)

Te Whatu Ora Southern says it is addressing a toxic workplace culture at the mental health unit of Southland Hospital in Invercargill.

This comes after a review of the service in April raised concerns about workplace culture, communication, working relationships, respect for colleagues, models of care, and the impact of workforce shortages.

Staff said they were scared to go to work because they feared physical assault from patients. They also dreaded the atmosphere between colleagues.

Te Whatu Ora Southern group director of operations Hamish Brown said: “Several staff meetings have been held, and we are committed to working through the issues highlighted in the review.”

A number of initiatives were under way to improve the situation, he said.

More than 30 staff members were interviewed during four days as part of the internal review commissioned by the public health agency in response to complaints from staff.

The authors of the resulting report highlighted 32 common concerns raised by those interviewed.

In particular, there was an urgent need for more senior, experienced clinical leaders to be physically present in the unit.

The authors also said a multidisciplinary team should include more allied health staff and a consumer voice.

They recommended clear decisions be made about maximum bed numbers and said inpatient and community teams should work together to make sure occupancy was not exceeded.

Supplied Te Whatu Ora Southern group director of operations Hamish Brown: “There is a shortage of skilled workers in the mental health and addiction sector.”

The inpatient unit needed a registrar, and the authors recommended a restorative process to address harm to staff along with a review of human-resources support services to make sure grievances were dealt with effectively.

The unit’s management of smoking and illicit drugs also needed reviewing.

Since the review was completed, new nursing, leadership and allied health roles have been created and filled, Brown said.

A general-practitioner locum role and a house officer role had been established and HR processes and actions had been reviewed.

“We have worked hard to improve the culture of the unit and a governance structure has been set up,” he said.

A Māori social worker had been appointed to provide social work input with a cultural focus for Māori patients and their whānau.

The mental health unit went smoke-free in early November, and senior leaders were working with police to “address the high prevalence of methamphetamine and cannabis in the community while searches are used to manage substances inside the facility”, Brown said.

“While there have been improvements to the service, we know that there is a shortage of skilled workers in the mental health and addiction sector.

“We acknowledge the pressures our specialist mental health and addiction services are experiencing right now, and workforce shortages are a significant part of this.”