New minister Shane Reti sets out regional healthcare priorities

New Health Minister Dr Shane Reti says clear health targets and boosting frontline numbers are his main priorities for improving access to healthcare in regional New Zealand.

He had asked his officials to review infrastructure projects, was seeking advice on the aged-care sector, and hoped to urgently address issues within the primary health sector.

He was also committed to speeding up infrastructure projects where possible and delivering on his campaign promise of “reinstating all the beds, operating theatres and radiology services that the previous government removed from the new Dunedin Hospital”.

“Overall, I’m looking forward to making tangible progress on many of the serious issues facing our health system in the year ahead,” Reti said.

He would be working with Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop to look for opportunities to speed up projects on Health New Zealand’s current programme of work, he said.

“Upgrades to some of our ageing hospital infrastructure is an integral part of providing better access to healthcare services for all New Zealanders, and this will be an area of focus for this Government.”

Reti was also “very concerned about what appears to be a crisis” in the residential aged-care sector, but said there was no quick fix solution.

“There are some significant structural issues such as funding for private providers, immigration settings, and the massive workforce shortages facing the whole health sector.”

The shortage of aged residential places was causing significant bottlenecks in hospitals because patients could not be discharged if they could not be supported in the community.

This caused delays for patients who needed acute or elective surgery because there were no beds for them, Reti said.

“So, there’s a range of solutions that are going to need to be developed to turn this around.”

Reti was expecting advice from officials about priorities for the primary sector – including how to increase patient to GP ratios in regional New Zealand.

“I acknowledge that there are some significant issues impacting the primary care sector in New Zealand, particularly the ageing workforce, and given that New Zealanders receive most of their healthcare from the primary care sector, it’s important these are addressed with some urgency.”

Reti will ask officials to develop a plan to implement recommendations from a review of primary care funding that included the use of patient age, sex, ethnicity, deprivation and morbidity factors to calculate government payments.

“This will depend on a range of matters, particularly how quickly systems can accommodate a staged approach to implementation of its recommendations.”

It was important that funding flowed to where most care was being carried out, Reti said.

In its 100-Day Plan, the new National-led coalition government promised to improve security for the health workforce in hospital emergency departments, sign a memorandum of understanding with the University of Waikato to progress a third medical school, and to introduce legislation to disestablish the Māori Health Authority.

There are also commitments to setting health targets that cover wait times and cancer treatments; starting work towards extending free breast-cancer screening to those aged up to 74; repealing amendments to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990 and regulations; allowing the sale of cold medication containing pseudoephedrine; and beginning work to repeal the Therapeutics Products Act 2023.