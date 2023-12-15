Almost 3000 Southland patients set to lose GP

Dr Bryan Betty, then-medical director of the College of GPs, warns problems will repeat themselves every winter if workforce shortages are not fixed. (Video first published July 2022. Betty is now with General Practice NZ)

Close to 3000 enrolled patients in Southland are about to lose their Mataura-based GP, and efforts to find a replacement have been unsuccessful.

Dr Elaine Munro, who previously owned the Mataura Medical Centre, is set to leave in mid-February 2024 after working in the town for 20 years.

Health sector leaders warn that Munro has been serving a wide catchment beyond the town’s population of about 1700, and it is feared the change could put more pressure on GPs from surrounding rural areas as well as on the emergency departments in Gore and Invercargill.

The general practice’s owner, Te Hau o Te Ora, will be employing locums and making use of telehealth services while it continues recruiting for a replacement.

Te Hau o Te Ora, which is a partnership between the Awarua Rūnaka, the Hokonui Runanga and the WellSouth primary health network, bought the practice from Munro in April 2022, taking over business and administrative duties.

The partners announced the news about Munro in a letter to patients, which was also sent to the media.

They explained that despite having advertised the role locally, nationally, and internationally, “like many other practices, finding GPs to live and work in Southland has proved difficult”.

From December 27, patients would be triaged over the phone and referred to either a nurse, a locum or an online doctor.

“We realise that telehealth options and locums may not be your first choice for care, and we will do everything we can to ensure you receive the care you need,” the letter said.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Elaine for her many years of practice and passion for this community. She has been central to many of the lives of whānau in Mataura, and we wish her well in her new venture.”

It was signed by WellSouth chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs, Hokonui Rūnanga manager Terry Nicholas, and Awarua Whānau Services chief executive Jim Hauraki.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips says community leaders are working together to try and recruit a GP to the small Southland town. (File photo)

Mataura ward councillor Neville Phillips said leaders were all working together “to get a new GP into the community as soon as possible”.

“We’re well aware of the problem that’s looming,” he said.

Losing services such as a GP made it harder to recruit workers in small towns in general, Phillips said. “[But] it’s not just a small town problem. It’s a New Zealand-wide problem.”

The Mataura Community Board was working with the Gore District Council to open the Mataura Health and Social Services Hub in an office building the council bought from Alliance Group.

Gore Health chief executive and Hokonui Locality Network governance group member Karl Metzler said recruiting a new GP was top of mind for the locality partners.

Gore Health was working with the Mataura Medical Centre on recruitment. But in the meantime, locality partners needed to start looking for collective solutions, Metzler said, because GPs were in short supply around the world.

“If you’re not offering the brightest or the best, you’re going to struggle.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Gore Health chief executive Karl Metzler has thanked Dr Elaine Munro for her service to the Hokonui community. (File photo)

Access to primary care had a ripple effect on emergency departments, he said, noting that the volume of ED presentations at Gore Hospital had already grown 30% in the past year.

While he didn’t want people to hesitate to use the ED if they needed it, he asked people to use the service wisely and always ring their general practice first.

“We are a rural emergency department that’s already under pressure.”

Te Whatu Ora was rolling out a new telehealth primary care service to make sure rural communities could access 24/7 primary care.

Patients would be able to ring their practice and the call would be diverted to the service.

The health agency was also offering relocation grants of about $20,000 to help rural practices hire international general practitioners, and it added new communities to its voluntary bonding scheme.

Last year, a Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners report found that half of New Zealand’s GPs would be retired by 2032.