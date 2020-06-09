Coronavirus: GP practices' finances hit by drop in patients during lockdown

New Zealand GPs report feeling worried about their future financial viability and the ongoing care of their patients in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown. (file photo)

One in five Kiwi doctors say they are unsure if they have the financial reserves to stay open, due to a large drop in the number of patient visits due to the coronavirus lockdown.

A survey of 170 GPs, carried out by University of Auckland researchers, found 84 per cent experienced a notable drop in the number of patients they were treating during alert levels 3 and 2.

The survey found many GPs feel unsupported by the Government – with a significant proportion worried about keeping the lights on in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Stuff-co-nz University of Auckland Professor Dr Felicity Goodyear-Smith said doctors 'uniformly feel they have not been able to address preventative needs for their patients' due to the lockdown.

More than four-fifths (84 per cent) said they saw large decreases in patient volume during lockdown, hitting them in the pocket and prompting concerns many were not getting the care they needed.

University of Auckland Professor Felicity Goodyear-Smith said the findings showed the lockdown period had delivered "major blows" across the board – from staffing, financial viability and patient care.

The survey, carried out over the week of May 23-29 (over alert levels 3 and 2), showed clinics were feeling the strain of the Covid-19 lockdown, with some grappling with as many as half of their GPs and 60 per cent of nursing staff off work due to illness or self-isolation.

STUFF The last active case of Covid-19 officially recovered on June 8.

The affects on patient care were widespread, with 84 per cent reporting limited visits with chronic care patients over the two weeks prior.

A further 88 per cent said they addressed the preventative needs of their patients "less frequently or very little".

Close to 120 of those surveyed gave feedback about their experiences dealing with the pandemic.

Most felt devalued, prompting some to even question their job in the long-run.

"The lack of recognition and appreciation for the work we do has affected morale so much so that I have started thinking about my future in general practice," one said.

They reported feeling unsupported and underappreciated by Government, and were frustrated by the conflicting information and uneven distribution of funding and resources between primary and secondary care.

One said it felt as though “DHBs got all the praise and [money], yet they saw very, very few actual cases”.

GPs are a private-public model, so while clinics are run as businesses, they also get some funding from the Ministry of Health.

GPs get their money in a range of ways. The Ministry provides a co-funding payment called capitation, which is an agreed dollar amount per patient, based on demographic information. GPs top-up this money by charging a fee, which varies based on where you live.

Stuff-co-nz Some doctors said they felt unsupported and underappreciated for the role they played in the fight against Covid-19.

Practices lost money due to Covid-19 for a number of reasons. These include fewer patients coming in, DHBs cancelled surgical procedures so people didn't require after-care, installing perspex screens and extra phone lines for telehealth services and having to fork out for increased PPE.

Of those surveyed, two per cent (3.4) said they did not have the cash reserves to stay open.

More than 1 in 10 clinics (11 per cent) said they would need to ask for financial assistance to keep the doors open in the next four weeks.

The survey was the first in an ongoing fortnightly series on the state of GP practices.