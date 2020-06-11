Covid-19: WHO urges NZ to do more work on contact tracing systems

The Government's new coronavirus contact tracing app is now up and running.

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

The World Health Organisation is urging New Zealand to further develop its contact tracing systems, in case there's another coronavirus outbreak.

WHO head of planning for the Western Pacific region, Dr Matthew Griffith, told RNZ the country's response to the pandemic had been exemplary.

He said there was much other countries could learn.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus Alert Level 1: Social distancing, gathering restrictions gone, strict border controls remain

* Contact tracing could be abandoned by the masses at level 1 - it's too hard

* Coronavirus: Dr Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand has no 'plan b' and will rely on testing and tracing

* Manual contact tracing systems are 'completely unacceptable' - epidemiologist

* Why coronavirus emerges in clusters, how NZ plans to eliminate outbreaks after lockdown



"This concept of the bubble is something that's picking up, and people are quite fascinated by it," he said.

"It's a great example of how to communicate to the public ... in terms of how people can take responsibility for limiting transmission."

Waikato-Times There's so many methods of signing in to bars, cafes and restaurants that people are getting confused.

In the UK for instance, from Monday, "support bubbles" will allow up to 11 million people living alone or as single parents to combine with other households.

Griffith said from the organisation's perspective, New Zealand had avoided the type of battle between economic and public health interests that other countries had experienced.

If there was a second wave in New Zealand, he said the organisation would advise against further lockdowns, which would be too much for many people to take.

That's where the importance of contact tracing came in.

"If we have really good systems of contact tracing ... it means we don't have to do these heavy measures again," he said.

"So [New Zealand] still needs to be preparing contact tracing systems in case there is a surge in cases, and the public needs to maintain that individual responsibility."

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for the 19th straight day.

There are still no active cases.

On a larger scale, Griffith compared New Zealand to South Korea and Japan - both of which are through the worst of their outbreaks but are still seeing new clusters pop up as they reopen.

"What New Zealand can learn from countries like South Korea and Japan is that ... it's not yet time to be complacent and loose," he said.

"But a sign of clusters can actually be a good thing - because it represents how that country has gotten through the worst of community transmission, and is able to focus on specific outbreaks."

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.