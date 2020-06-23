Unfunded drug the final lifeline for 27-year-old with bowel cancer

Tiana Scott has spent two years living with cancer, and she'd happily do it all again, as long as she's given the chance.

Tiana Scott was making the most of her mid-twenties.

Working at a job she loved and living in Wellington, it came as a "complete shock" when the Waikato woman was diagnosed with bowel cancer at age 25.

What followed were surgeries her family feared she wouldn't wake up from, chemotherapy that failed, and simple pleasures being crossed off a bucket list.

But despite two years of highs and lows, Scott said she'd happily live through it all again, as long as she's given the chance.

supplied Tiana Scott ticked swimming with the dolphins off her bucket list during a trip to Hawaii.

This month, Scott's family have officially deemed themselves in "s**t mode".

Chemotherapy has stopped working and the cancer has spread.

"It's very exhausting and I don't think you ever fully recover when you get hit with a blow like that," Scott said.

"You get given the news that the chemo is working and you think: 'This is amazing, I made the right decision to fight'.

"Then you get hit with the blow that the cancer progressed and you think, 'Well, what was the point?'

"It is hard to build back that fight and that strength that you had originally, but you do it because you have to."

supplied Tiana Scott (centre) with her aunty Rosie Scott, uncle Tony Scott and aunty Tracy Harrison.

There is one more option though, a "lifeline" which comes at a cost of more than $40,000.

Scott's only alternative is to try the unfunded treatment Cetuximab which, according to research, quickly destroys cancer cells, and can be used in patients with advanced bowel cancer and head and neck cancers.

Commencing in 2018, Pharmac agreed to fund the drug for head and neck cancer, but do not currently fund it for bowel cancer.

"In simple terms, I am pissed off," Scott, 27, said.

"It just blows my mind that there is a drug that is working and yet Pharmac still won't fund it, and with no excuse as to why or no reasoning."

supplied Tiana Scott visited Waiheke Island earlier this year.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said different types of cancers respond in different ways to different medicines, which is why they relied on expert clinical advice when making decisions on what to fund.

"Pharmac works to get the best health for New Zealanders we can, by funding medicines from within the available budget.

"We recognise the challenges faced by patients and their whānau, and their understandable desire to try all possible treatments," she said.

"Having a fixed budget means we need to make careful and considered funding choices by looking at all the evidence and making a decision that is in the interests of all New Zealanders."

Pharmac has four open applications for funding Cetuximab for colorectal cancer. All four applications have been recommended for decline by its Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee, but Pharmac's specialist Cancer Treatments Subcommittee of PTAC has recommended one of them for funding, Williams said.

supplied Tiana Scott (right) with her aunty Kelly Scott before they left on their holiday to Hawaii.

Tiana's friends and family are hosting a fun run on August 2, commencing at 8am at the Paeroa Old Boys Club on Towers St, to help fundraise for the drug.

They've also started a Givealittle page, which has so far raised $8,360.

"For even another two years, I would happily live with cancer. I've done it for two years, and I'd do it for another two. I would do it for another 10 years," Scott said.

"If I could just continue doing treatment and managing my cancer, and still be able to live, that's what I would want."