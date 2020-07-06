Whakaari/White Island: Volcano eruption's multi-million dollar strain on hospitals

On the afternoon of Monday December 9, Whakaari/White Island erupted while people were visiting the live volcano. The consequences were tragic.

The immediate fallout of the Whakaari/White Island eruption cost the country’s burns service at least $4 million – but the true cost could be much higher.

Twenty one people died when the Bay of Plenty volcano erupted on December 9, including two who are missing, declared dead. A further 26 were injured, many receiving severe burns.

In the week following the eruption, the National Burns Service – hosted by Counties Manukau DHB’s Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, and including centres at Waikato, Hutt Valley and Christchurch hospitals – saw more burns than it typically would in a year.

Not-For-Syndication Forty-seven people were on Whakaari/White Island when it erupted in December, killing 21 and injuring dozens of others.

Figures obtained under the Official Information Act show that as of February 1, the cost of treating patients across the four district health boards exceeded $4 million.

READ MORE:

* Counties Manukau DHB seeks $11.2m from ACC for Whakaari/White Island treatment

* Whakaari/White Island: Middlemore's National Burns Centre ‘short’ on machines to rehabilitate burns victims

* Whakaari/White Island: Public tab skyrockets as Middlemore reports $2.1 million spend



However, the true cost is likely much higher – due to care provided in the months following.

Stuff requested the data in February – which is why it captures to February 1 only – but some DHB responses were delayed to early June due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Whakaari eruption set in motion a massive national and international response, with the last patients only discharged from hospital in early April.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Middlemore Hospital, in south Auckland, hosts the National Burns Centre, and treated many victims from the Whakaari/White Island disaster.

Initial estimates from Counties Manukau DHB show it reported the highest costs in the wake of the eruption, with $2.1m spent on the response.

By May the actual cost of treating the burns victims had ballooned to $11.2m.

This included direct patient care, including theatre time and clinical supplies such as skin for grafts, and indirect costs, including diverting non-urgent surgeries.

As of February 1, Waikato DHB had spent $1.67m on the incident, of which $1.62m was directly linked to patient costs.

The cost of deferring elective surgery procedures there amounted to more than half a million dollars, the documents show.

Stuff The events on December 9 set into motion a major response across multiple hospitals and District Health Boards, lasting months.

Canterbury DHB reported treating patients caught up in the eruption had cost $1.1m during the same period, including 98 hours worth of operating minutes – totalling nearly $248,000.

Housing patients in the intensive care unit cost $241,896, and the DHB spent $175,000 on skin.

It was not just DHB’s with regional burns units which aided in the response.

In Auckland, Waitematā DHB doctors performed surgery on 19 people with neck or femur fractures as a result of the eruption, totalling close to $286,000.

A further 13 people required hand surgery, at a cost of $125,300.

These costs do not include the resources used to treat White Island victims at Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Capital and Coast DHBs, who were also called in to respond to the crisis.

Stuff-co-nz In the days and weeks following the eruption, hospitals rallied to treat those very severely injured patients, meaning elective procedures needed to be put off.

ELECTIVE SURGERY SCUPPERED

The disaster response saw elective surgery deferred across the four DHBs with burns units, as theatres, clinical care capacity and staffing were prioritised to White Island victims.

Less than a fortnight after the eruption, Counties Manukau DHB announced it expected up to 600 operations would be delayed.

As of February, 220 procedures had been rescheduled, the documents show.

At Canterbury DHB, most departments were affected, with general surgery, ophthalmology, women’s health, urology and plastics procedures deferred.

At least six cardiac procedures were rescheduled, as well as lung cancer surgery.

Fifty-six procedures scheduled at Hutt Valley DHB had to be postponed as of February 1, with some patients outsourced to private clinics.