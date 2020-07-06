Community support worker had sexual relationship with 'vulnerable' client - report

A community support worker has been found in breach of the consumers’ rights code for having a sexual relationship with a client while also providing her with support services.

A support worker who had a sexual relationship with a client with mental health issues “took advantage” of her vulnerability, a watchdog has found.

In a report released on Monday, Mental Health Commissioner Rose Wall found the worker in breach of the consumers’ rights code for entering an intimate relationship while still providing support to a client.

The support worker – named in the report as Mr B – began assisting Mrs A, aged in her 60s, in 2017.

For four hours a week, Mr B helped her with cooking meals, shopping for groceries, attended various appointments and helped with car repairs, dental visits and clothes shopping.

Mr B was involved in her care for 18 months, carrying out 179 scheduled supports during this period.

They became friends, and then developed an intimate relationship which lasted for eight months, the report stated.

The support worker was involved in the woman's care for 18 months, helping with grocery shopping and cooking for a number of hours each week.

The relationship came to light last year when Mrs A saw a mental health support worker at the service as she was “agitated” and having suicidal thoughts.

When asked if there was anything causing her distress, Mrs A disclosed the pair were in love, the report stated.

Mr B was stood down pending the community support service’s investigation into the relationship, and later resigned.

The relationship ended two months later.

Wall stated that by having a sexual relationship with the woman concurrently with a professional relationship, Mr B “breached fundamental ethical standards”.

It was his responsibility to maintain appropriate boundaries but failed to do so, she said.

She also stated Mr B took advantage of the woman’s vulnerability, and his conduct was “sexually exploitative”.

Any relationship between a service user and a healthcare provider was likely to involve a power imbalance and a degree of vulnerability, “and the trust this vulnerability will not be abused”, she said in the report.

SUPPLIED The woman had a history of mental health issues, which Mr B was aware of, the report stated.

“I do not consider that such a relationship being consensual alters this fact.”

Wall did not believe the relationship between the woman and support worker indicated broader issues at the support service, and found the service acted appropriately when it discovered the relationship.

Mr B told HDC he had retired from the workforce and would not be seeking work where he is involved with vulnerable people in the future.

“I am aware that I have demonstrated my inability to keep either [Mrs A] or myself safe, and I no longer have confidence in my ability to practise safely in the future.”

“I regret that [Mrs A] has suffered for my lack of professionalism and also regret the passing of our relationship, which was genuine on both our behalves and not motivated by any ill-intent,” the report states.

Wall referred the support worker to the Director of Proceedings, to consider whether any further action be taken, and recommended the support service use this case – anonymously – to educate its support workers.

She also stated the support worker should undertake thorough training in professional boundaries if he returned to practise.