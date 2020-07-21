Grieving families lobby Parliament to reverse epilepsy drug brand switch

Will Oliver died of an epileptic seizure last August, just weeks after changing medication.

It has been more than nine months since Pharmac switched to funding epilepsy drug Logem – a move since linked to seven deaths. On Wednesday, bereaved families and patient advocates will deliver a petition to Parliament asking to permanently reverse the switch, but for some it will be too late. Hannah Martin reports.

Will Oliver often climbed into the back of his car when he needed a quiet place to sit and be. It was there, in the driveway of his home, the 26-year-old had the seizure that claimed his life

The Otago Polytechnic student died on a cold night last August – just a few weeks after changing medications to Logem, a generic form of the epilepsy drug lamotrigine. Oliver was one of about 11,000 New Zealanders whose medication was switched last year, due to a change in Pharmac funding.

Since then, seven deaths have been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM) as possibly linked to the change – the youngest a 23-year-old woman – and hundreds of people have reported adverse reactions.

Now, Will’s mother Jo Oliver’s is among thousands of signatures and submissions being presented to Parliament on Wednesday urging for a permanent reversal of the switch.

READ MORE:

* Kiwis affected by epilepsy drug switch feel let down by Pharmac review

* Chief Coroner launches inquiry into epilepsy drug following deaths

* Seizures, driving stand-downs as Pharmac pulls epilepsy drug funding

* Pharmac backs down on epilepsy drug brand switch



Epilepsy is a common disorder in which nerve cell activity in the brain is disturbed, causing seizures.

It affects about 1-2 in 100 New Zealanders.

Pharmac initially funded three brands of anticonvulsant drug lamotrigine, also used to treat bipolar disorder: Lamictal, Arrow-Lamotrigine and Logem.

In August 2018, Pharmac first announced its proposal to move to the one funded brand, Logem, from December 1. After consultation ended, it announced it needed more time to make a call.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz In October, after funding three different forms of anti-convulsant drug lamotrigine, Pharmac switched to funding only Logem – which has prompted hundreds of reports of adverse reactions.

In 2018, Medsafe – the medicines safety authority – told Pharmac its plan "goes against international consensus on switching brands of anti-epileptic medicines", Radio New Zealand reported last year.

Medsafe warned the switch "could result in the loss of seizure control" for patients trying to control epilepsy. "A single seizure can be extremely detrimental to a patient's life and all measures should be taken to ensure this risk is minimised.”

But in April 2019, Pharmac announced the switch would go ahead, allowing five-months to phase out other brands before funding only Logem from October 1, other than in exceptional circumstances.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz Will Oliver was 26 when he died from a seizure in 2019. His family believe his death was linked to switching epilepsy medications to the generic Logem.

Logem is Medsafe-approved in New Zealand, it has been assessed as being as safe and effective as other similar medicines and is widely used overseas.

For most people taking it, Logem works the same way as other lamotrigine brands. It has the same active ingredient and is delivered to the body in the same way, Pharmac says.

Data obtained from the New Zealand Pharmacovigilence Centre under the Official Information Act seen by Stuff, show there were 202 adverse event reports linked to latmotrigine between May 1, 2019 and April 31, 2020. The majority – 183 – referred to a brand switch, of which, 175 identified Logem.

More than 60 people reported convulsions or increased convulsions while on the drug, and 126 – 72 per cent – experienced a decrease in “therapeutic response”.

Keith Srakocic/AP Between May 1, 2019 and April 31, 2020, 175 New Zealanders reported adverse reactions linked to the Logem brand change.

Others reported memory loss, stuttering, twitching, headaches, confusion and mood issues.

Adverse reactions reported to CARM are based on suspicion the medicine caused the reaction – a causal link between the change and these reactions has not been established, Medsafe says.

Nicola Stoddart-Edmonds made one of those reports on behalf of her six-year-old son.

Kash Edmonds, her middle child of three, was born with a rare movement disorder similar to cerebral palsy. He is non-verbal, uses a walking aid, and has epilepsy.

Kash was put on Arrow-lamotrigine at just 18 months-old, after a three-hour seizure landed him in intensive care.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz Kash Edmonds, now 7, became very unwell after changing medications for epilepsy in late 2019.

He'd had partial break-through seizures since, when tired or unwell, which were well-managed, his mum says.

Stoddart-Edmonds learned of the switch online in September, and made the change after consulting with Kash’s neurologist.

From the first dose, Kash, who was unaware of the change, became nauseated, his mouth filling with saliva. This happened with each dose, his mum says.

He progressively got more sick over the following days, “projectile” vomiting and becoming listless, causing Stoddart-Edmonds to think he had picked up a bug.

It was “mother’s instinct” that had her sleep alongside Kash that night in November.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz Kash had a massive seizure after changing medicines, prompting his parents to have him put back on his original epilepsy drug the following day.

“I’m so thankful I did.”

About 10pm, after five days on Logem, Kash let out a scream.

He stared blankly into space, held his breath, and had a “massive” seizure – “it was something I had never seen before”.

She had him put back on his regular medication the following morning, paying for the drugs herself.

Eight months later and the difference is “incredible,” she says.

But the Wellington woman says she has been left with more questions than answers from Pharmac.

RNZ People with epilepsy say their lives are being turned upside down by seizures after Pharmac pulled funding for their medicines. (First published September 2019)

In November, Pharmac widened the exceptional circumstances criteria for lamotrigine after news people taking the drug had died, prompting a coroner’s investigation.

“We don’t know if this is linked to the brand change – and we don’t want people to stop taking their medication out of fear, so we’re making it easier for people to stay on their current brand if their doctor believes it is the right thing for them,” Pharmac medical director Dr Ken Clark said at the time.

To date, 2418 patients have had Arrow-Lamotrigine and Lamictal funded. As of Monday, 21 applications were under assessment and 78 had been declined.

One of those patients is Dane Isherwood, 35, who had been seizure-free for five years before the change.

The Wellingtonian, diagnosed with epilepsy at 11, was put on lamotrigine aged 30 to help with anxiety.

It “completely stopped” his seizures.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Dane Isherwood, 35, says lamotrigine “completely stopped” his seizures for five years, until he was changed to Logem.

That was, until he was put on Logem.

Isherwood, an entertainer and drag performer known as Stabitha, was soaking a bucket of wigs in the bathroom when he had a seizure, badly injuring his back.

The injury happened just before Halloween, putting him off work at his busiest time of year.

“All my income disappeared.”

Eventually he got an exemption to go back on his original medication, and has seizure-control again.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz Dane Isherwood in a performance for Mx Capital Drag earlier this year called "Broken Brain". He put the piece together to try to make something entertaining "out of the whole Logem catastrophe".

Months on, Isherwood is no less frustrated.

He believes Pharmac has not taken responsibility for what happened, leaving people in a “precarious position”.

“The fact they haven’t learned anything or even recognised this means it could just happen again.”

It’s stories such as these that Aucklander Sarah Teare is holding front-of-mind this week, as she drives to Wellington to deliver the petition to Parliament.

The petition, which garnered more than 1900 signatures in the month it was open, will be presented alongside stories and experiences of those affected.

In December, Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall announced a joint inquiry into the first four deaths.

The inquiry, which is still ongoing, will investigate the cause and circumstances of the deaths, and whether the Logem brand change affected seizure control, Marshall earlier said.

Chief coroner Deborah Marshall launched a joint inquiry into the first four deaths linked to the epilepsy drug in December 2019.

Epilepsy New Zealand and then-National Party health spokesman Michael Woodhouse both called for a ministerial inquiry into the matter.

Health Minister Chris Hipkins told Stuff any sudden death was difficult and tragic, but said he had not considered a ministerial inquiry at this stage.

“The coroner is already investigating, and I would not want to get ahead of that process.”

Six weeks ago, an independent review into Pharmac's decision-making about the sole supply of lamotrigine found its processes were "appropriate, evidence based and robust" – but stated it should have consulted its consumer advisory group before the change.

The Pharmac-commissioned review, carried out by Jonathan Coates, at Claro Law, acknowledged Pharmac's Board had sufficient evidence to move to one brand of lamotrigine.

However, it noted it would have been preferable that Pharmac sought further input from its Pharmacological and Therapeutics Advisory Committee (PTAC) at a time closer to the issuing of the Request for Proposal.

Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt told Stuff having a fixed budget meant it needed to make careful and considered funding choices in the interests of all New Zealanders.

Getty-Images An independent report into Pharmac’s decision-making about the sole-supply of lamotrigine found its processes were “appropriate” and “robust”. Pictured: Pharmac chief executive Sarah Fitt.

Brand changes and sole-supply agreements, where only one brand is funded, have been “key” to Pharmac being able to invest in more medicines, Fitt says.

The lamotrigine decision was made after receiving expert advice from healthcare professionals, she says.

“If our expert clinical advisors said it wasn’t appropriate, we wouldn’t have made the change, regardless of the savings we could achieve.”

Fitt says Pharmac took a number of steps to ensure those impacted could access additional support: including creating an exceptions process, developing resources for health professionals and patients, and holding a Facebook live event to give consumers the opportunity to ask questions.

Patient safety is a “shared responsibility”, Fitt says.

Medsafe ensures generic medicines are bioequivalent (therapeutically the same) to the original brand, and that manufacturing safety standards are met – which it did with Logem, she says.

When asked what action might be taken if the coronial inquest implicated Logem, Fitt says it would not be appropriate to comment given the investigation is ongoing.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jo Oliver's son Will began having seizures again and died just weeks after his epilepsy medication was changed by Pharmac.

As the first anniversary of her son's death approaches, Jo Oliver believes Will is “up there ... fighting, and telling me to fight until something is done".

She says her son was like any other nearly-27-year-old: “He wanted his own way”.

“I believe he won’t be at peace while Logem is still around.”

It is critical that people prescribed Logem do not stop taking it. If you have concerns, talk to your doctor.