The homeless are most likely to be fed anti-depressants when reaching out for help, new research suggests

Nightshelter residents were able to reach more services during Covid-19 lockdown.

Again and again, homeless people tell their story to officials and agencies. The most common thing they get back, new research suggests, is a script for anti-depressants. National Correspondent Florence Kerr reports.

David pops a pill into his mouth and skulls back a brownish liquid out of a tattered water bottle. It smells like alcohol. He won’t admit that it is, neither does he deny it.

David is homeless in Hamilton, and he has just taken an antidepressant he was prescribed by his GP.

This is the norm for homeless people. New research suggets the most common interaction homeless people have with agencies is being prescribed antidepressants.

David smiles as he places his mysterious drink down by his leg.

“It keeps me from the dark parts of my brain,” he says.

“It’s the dark parts that make me want to just end it. It’s funny, all I have is this bike, this blanket, and this box to my name – that’s depressing enough, but it's not as bad as the dark parts inside me.

“This,” he says as he sweeps his hands across his worldly possessions, “I can deal with. Not the head stuff. That stuff will kill you.”

David, who does not want to use his real name, has been on antidepressants for a few years, on and off. He’s been homeless for about the same length of time.

In research yet to be published, Otago University associate professor Nevil Pierse has found that the most common interaction a homeless person has with the state is being prescribed antidepressants.

Pierse followed 390 homeless people in Hamilton as they navigated the government system.

The frequency of anti-depressant prescriptions, he says, was one of the most startling findings.

“But if you think about it, from the system's point of view, MSD (Ministry of Social Development) drives them to health and disability ... And the GP looks at them ... they're homeless, but he can't do anything about the housing ... so he gives them what? What is the answer to the medical problem that's caused by homelessness? You're depressed because you're homeless. Well, here's an antidepressant. It's a bit facetious, and there are a lot of underlying mental health issues. But it is talking about a system that's not working, wasn't working.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Associate Professor Nevil Pierse.

Pierse's research tallied an estimated 200,000 interactions with government agencies between the 390 participants.

It’s astonishing, he says, that with that many interactions the participants remain homeless.

“When you talk to homeless people [they tell you] it can take such a toll telling your story over and over again and not given the help you need and especially if it's around housing.

“The health service don't really do housing, the police service don't really do housing, the social welfare service weren't really doing housing and especially if it's complicated ... Homelessness in New Zealand is certainly a story of system failure where people were explaining the problem and coming to agencies but not getting any help.

“There's been an awful lot of indicators that this group is in trouble. They just haven't been responded to, and the system has failed them. So if we get in there early enough, and if we're talking and calling enough we can prevent ... people from becoming homeless.”

He points to the rapid work accommodating almost every homeless person during the Covid-19 lockdown as evidence that the problem can be solved.

“The pandemic gave people a big motivation to reengage with services again ... So we now have those people engaged we've built up some measure of trust,” he says.

“So the time is now to strike about permanently housing them. We have the housing units available and there are vastly more beds available ... If we can do two million tourists, we can do 2000 homeless people. Well, if we're missing two million tourists, then we have beds for 2000 homeless people.”

Medical Director at the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners Dr Bryan Betty says they are well aware of the mental health issues associated with extreme deprivation. Most interactions with patients who are homeless involved mental health, he says.

Housing the homeless first and ensuring good wraparound services would see a decline in antidepressant prescriptions.

“As a highly developed, first world country, we should be able to achieve this,” Betty says.

“But there's something inherently wrong with the way our system works. I believe that we haven't been able to solve this issue and it seems to be getting progressively worse.

“So it was interesting over lockdown ... There was suddenly a whole lot of services that were forced to work together and a whole lot of things were forced to happen because of the external pressure that occurred ... The question becomes why can't we carry that on? You know, do we just revert back to the way it was? And that sort of becomes a challenge.”

Supplied Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners: “We have a duty of care as a nation to address poor housing and treat sore throats.”

The college’s own survey found 25 to 30 per cent of consultations across all patients in an average week have a mental health component.

“The need for wraparound services is really pronounced with this group of people and in fact, a lot of services that deal with homelessness they have a lot of social support wraparound services, they try and operate out of these services,” he says.

“But the system is really, really clunky with this. This is a thing we need to understand about it, it's very fragmented. So it's often hard to get that networking and sort of smooth transitions between services and the support that's required to bring it into play.

In a written statement, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said the research demonstrated that the homeless often had a multitude of pre-existing complex issues and needs.

“We know that these issues are at the root cause of their homelessness as these issues prevent them from finding and keeping long-term sustainable accommodation,” spokesperson said.

“The findings in this research that the most common interaction is with GPs support this. It shows that people experiencing homelessness are not ‘impossible to reach’, as is often assumed. They have frequently sought help from GPs, social services.”

The ministry understands it’s much easier for people to address complex needs, such as mental health and addiction when they are safely housed, the spokesperson says.

As Government agencies promise a brighter tomorrow, David continues his daily struggle to find food and shelter. Antidepressants help him cope with his lot.

“Before my dad died he always said a day above the ground is a good day,” David says.

“But I kinda look at that and think, is it though?”