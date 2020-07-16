Government announces $242 million funding boost for maternity services

Rural women and those with high-needs pregnancies are expected to benefit from a new $242 million maternity support package.

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter made the announcement in Auckland’s Helensville on Thursday morning.

It is the largest ever funding boost for primary maternity services, she said.

Stuff-co-nz The funding boost will help midwives who are dealing with high-needs or complex pregnancies (file photo).

“This Government wants kids to have the best possible start in life – I am pleased to see women get the significant investment they need to thrive during pregnancy, birth and in the early postnatal period,” Genter said.

Midwives who were supporting women in rural regions or those with complex needs had previously been paid a standard rate, despite longer travel times, she said.

“Now midwives will be paid for a broader range of services – specifically providing antenatal home visits to women who need to be seen in their own home, coordinating care across agencies, and supporting families experiencing miscarriage or baby loss,” Genter said.

The maternity package announcement is on top of Government’s $300 million dollar capital investment in health, as part of the New Zealand infrastructure upgrade programme.

“Anyone who has been through pregnancy and childbirth understands not only the absolute joy of a newborn in their lives but also how stressful this journey can be at times,” Genter said.

Getty-Images Genter announced the funding boost on Thursday morning (file photo).

“I’m committed to doing all we can to support our youngest New Zealanders and their families,” Genter said.

“All midwives work extremely hard to care for women and their babies nationwide.

“I’m proud that community midwives will now receive better support for their vital role in the health and wellbeing of about 60,000 newborn New Zealanders and their parents every year.”