Massive budget blow out for Hawke's Bay DHB

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board has ended the financial year with a massive budget blow-out.

The DHB had set a deficit of $12.9 million, but come the end of the financial year this had blown out to a $43.3 million deficit – $30.4m worse than planned.

Costs related to Covid-19 account for just $9.7m of the blow-out.

The rest was due to various unanticipated costs and losses of income.

The cost of delivering services was $6.6m more than planned, and a cost of $4.2m was incurred when the board failed to carry out as many elective surgeries as planned.

Other unanticipated costs included an extra $2.5m on health for the elderly, and an extra $2.7m on pharmaceuticals.

The DHB does not have cash reserves on which to draw in order to cover the shortfall, unlike some DHBs, so it must be covered by the Health Ministry, which provides additional equity funding so it can make ends meet.

As a result of the blow-out, auditors require the board to ask the Minister of Health and Minister of Finance to provide a "letter of comfort" to the auditors.

The DHB’s executive director of financial services, Carriann Hall, told Stuff that a focus of the new board, elected last year, was to understand the underlying issues behind the result “and supporting management to develop solutions”.

The deficit had not been unexpected and since January the board had signalled a deficit of at least $24m.

Hall said the DHB has had a number of issues affecting its planned expenditure, including pressure on hospital level care that continued over the summer months, unlike in previous years.

“Growth in both patient volumes and complexity of the services required to care for older people were also significant contributors,” she said.

The higher pharmaceutical costs were due to the DHB being “quick off the mark to take-up national investments in new drugs”.

There were less elective operations performed due to the demand of acute and life threatening injuries and medical conditions, Hall said.

STUFF New Zealand has a good system but it's fragmented and under "considerable stress" the Health and DIsability System report, or Heather Simpson report, found.

Earlier this month it was revealed that health board deficits had increased so much they were now considered a “feature of the system” instead of a budget issue for individual boards to solve.

Controller and Auditor-General John Ryan made the claim in a letter to district health board (DHB) chief executives summarising key issues from the 2018-19 audits.

Ministry of Health reporting from February showed the country’s 20 DHBs had forecasted a collective $564 million deficit to June 30, 2020.

Last month the Government broadly endorsed the recommendations of the health and disability system review led by Heather Simpson.

Among the recommendations was a proposal to slash the number of DHBs from 20 to between eight and 12 in the next five years and to do away with elected board members.