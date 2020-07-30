Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust issued breach of contract notice over Covid-19 leak

Dr Ashley Bloomfield talks about the Heron report into the Covid-19 patient data leak.

The Ministry of Health has dealt the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust a breach of contract notice over the leak of Covid-19 patient data.

It comes as an investigation into the leak – which claimed the careers of MP Hamish Walker and former National Party president Michelle Boag – was referred to the privacy commissioner on Thursday.

Boag resigned from her job as acting chief executive of the ARHT and several other roles in early July, after she confessed to leaking the details of Covid-19 patients to Walker, who in turn passed the details on to journalists.

SUPPLIED/Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust The Ministry of Health has issued the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust with a breach of contract notice.

Walker effectively resigned, saying he would not contest the 2020 election.

READ MORE:

* Hamish Walker says stress of being called racist impaired his judgement in Covid-19 patient leak

* Doctor outraged that rescue helicopter trusts given Covid-19 patient details

* Coronavirus: How the Hamish Walker Covid-19 leak saga played out

* Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust says Michelle Boag had no access to its Covid-19 patient data



Mike Heron QC, who conducted the investigation, made some recommendations around how patient data could be better protected, but he said ultimately no system was safe from people with a political motive.

“Their motivations were political. Their actions were not justified or reasonable,” Heron said of Boag and Walker.

Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health issued the breach of contract notice as per the legal requirements of its contract.

Stuff The Covid-19 data leak resulted in both Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker and Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust acting CEO Michelle Boag’s resignation.

A breach of contract notice is a formal letter informing a party that they have breached an agreement and laying out the steps they must take to remedy that, and in what timeframe.

The practice of sharing details of active cases was meant to ensure emergency services could mitigate the risks of widespread community transmission, Bloomfield said.

The ministry had contacted the 18 people affected by the leak to apologise.

“I want to say that every day we have people who work in the health sector who have access to New Zealanders’ health information. I know they take that responsibility to keep this information private extremely seriously.”

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry of Health had given the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust a breach of contract notice.

The ministry had ceased sharing the Covid-19 patient data with external parties immediately after the leak, as there was “not the same need to do so”.

"Should personal information be required to be shared with external parties in the near term, we will distribute this using a secure process including the use of password protection for any emailed information.”

The list of organisations privy to the information has also been reviewed, Bloomfield said.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust did not answer questions about why Boag had access to patient data and whether the number of people with access to patient information had since been restricted.

Chairman Simon Tompkins said the trust had conducted an internal review to ensure its privacy procedures are “robust”.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Mike Heron QC found Boag and Walker's motivations for the leak were political, unjustified and unreasonable (file photo).

“We are committed to the best possible outcomes for all patients. Their welfare is our number one priority and we take our responsibility in protecting their privacy very seriously,” he said.

“We regret the actions of our previous acting [chief executive] and our thoughts are with those people whose privacy was breached.”

Mike Heron QC’s investigation found as acting chief executive, Boag did not have a rescue helicopter trust address.

The information was sent to an address that belonged to Boag, not the trust, Heron said.

Boag sent the list to Walker, who provided it to the media, after Walker faced questions from media about a press release described as racist.