Drug reform warrior 'moving on' to top spot in public health

In October, New Zealanders will vote in the Cannabis legalisation and control referendum.

The man who has led New Zealand’s Drug Foundation for 16 years has revealed he’s leaving – but not before he’s seen New Zealand vote for the legalisation of cannabis in October’s referendum.

Ross Bell told Stuff he was taking a new role in public health reform at the Ministry of Health after the election on October 17.

Bell has been Tumu Whakarae/Executive Director of the Drug Foundation since 2004. The former pizza delivery driver and foreign affairs advisor has been a staunch proponent of evidence-based drug policy reform, and has served on delegations to the UN, the board of the International Drug Policy Consortium, and the Global Alcohol Policy Alliance.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff New Zealand Drug Foundation chief executive Ross Bell supports the legalisation of recreational cannabis.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, this week named as the new chair of the Global Commission on Drug Policy, said Bell had done “an amazing job” advocating for evidence-based and health-based approaches to drug policy.

READ MORE:

* Former PM, police investigator, among Kiwis backing cannabis legalisation campaign

* Government commits to helping cannabis debate focus on facts and evidence

* Leading health groups work together to tackle New Zealand's 'outdated' drug laws

* New Zealand's great drug debate

* Editorial: The dollars and sense of drug law reform



“The Health Ministry needs Ross. They need to rebuild their public health capacity in general. I think he’ll be a huge asset,” Clark said.

Although best known for the current push for cannabis law reform, Bell has been internationally recognised for his work in tackling HIV and hepatitis C through needle exchange programmes.

Bell joked the new opportunity to be the Health Ministry’s Manager of Public Health Capability had “come at a very bad time”, but it was one he wanted to take. He said although the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic were serious and traumatic, it presented an opportunity for public health reform.

“With people like Ashley Bloomfield at the head of this change, this is the moment something great could happen.

”If we can’t take advantage of New Zealand’s new-found approach to evidence-based public health issues now, then we never will.”

Bell said he would stay at the Drug Foundation “until we win the referendum” but acknowledged support for, and against the Cannabis Control Bill was poised “on a knife edge”, with recent polling showing 49.5 per cent of New Zealanders holding opposing views.

”There’s still an opportunity to convince those people who are wavering.”

He said he hoped the new job would allow more time at home in Wellington with family and that his children would no longer have to field questions from their friends about “if their dad still sells drugs”.