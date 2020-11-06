Study of 200 countries highlight Kiwi kids among the unhealthiest in the world

A worldwide study of children aged 5-19 over three decades found kids in New Zealand are gaining more weight than those in many other countries.

A huge study comparing 65 million school-aged children across 200 countries and territories has highlighted New Zealand children among the unhealthiest in the world.

The study, led by Imperial College London and published in The Lancet on Friday, analysed data tracking trends in height, weight and BMI of children aged 5-19 years between 1985 and 2019.

The results suggest kids living in the Pacific Islands had the highest BMI in the world in 2019, with New Zealand children not far behind.

However, a Kiwi expert says this doesn’t take into account the increasing ethnic diversity of New Zealand’s child population and how that has changed over three decades, saying “one size does not fit all”.

The paper, analysing child and adolescent physical growth trends from more than 2000 studies, found wide variations in height and BMI among school-aged children.

This included unhealthy weight gain, but also “faltering growth” in many countries, mostly due to a lack of adequate and healthy nutrition.

Unhealthy growth trends – with too little height gain and/or excess weight gain – were seen in several countries including New Zealand, the United States, and Malaysia.

SUPPLIED Elaine Rush, professor of nutrition at AUT University, said body size and growth trajectories are “imperfect measures of nutritional quality” for indigenous and multiethnic groups.

The unhealthiest changes – gaining too little height, or too much weight for their height compared with children in other countries (or both) – occurred in many countries, including in boys and girls in New Zealand, and boys in some Pacific Island nations.

Previous research has found New Zealand children are among the most obese in the OECD, ranking second only to the US.

One of the New Zealand authors, Professor Jim Mann, director of the Edgar Obesity and Diabetes Research Centre, said this study shows the issue of obesity – a “silent killer pandemic” – is escalating in New Zealand.

Mann and other authors are calling for a national nutrition survey to be carried out.

“New Zealand has not had a survey since 2002, so we don’t actually know what New Zealanders are consuming.”

Emeritus Professor of nutrition at Auckland University of Technology, Elaine Rush, said New Zealand has seen an “unacceptably high and increasing prevalence” of excess body weight and rapid growth in children in recent years.

123RF Height, weight and BMI normally increase with age in school-age children, Rush said.

This was associated with poverty, food insecurity and is higher in Māori and Pacific children, who disproportionately live in deprived areas.

Rush said no measures of health, ethnic differences in shape and size, socioeconomic status or food security were assessed in the study.

When comparing them at the same age, Pacific and Māori children weigh more than European and Asian children for the same body-mass index, Rush said.

However, Māori and Pacific children have less fat and more muscle than European and Asian children, are taller and mature earlier than European children. By age 19 there is little difference in height, she said.

“Body size and growth trajectories are imperfect measures of nutritional quality and lifelong health advantages and risks of indigenous, multiethnic and migratory populations,” she said.