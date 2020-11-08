Striking nurses prepare rallies, march to Ministry of Health over pay disputes

Nurses and receptionist/administration staff from family doctors and accident and medical centres went on strike in September, asking for equal pay to their DHB colleagues.

Up to 3200 GP nurses and administration staff across 500 practices and accident/medical centres will go on strike for 24-hours on Monday, with rallies scheduled around the country.

The strike notice was issued by New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO), the nurses’ union, late last month, with a further 24-hour strike scheduled to take place on November 23.

NZNO said primary healthcare staff “overwhelmingly” voted in favour of the strikes, which the union said is a “clear indication of their frustration, anger and disappointment” and “how tired they are of being constantly undervalued” after 10 months of “fruitless” negotiations.

The strike follows two national rounds of stop-work meetings, and a one-day strike on September 3.

Rallies are scheduled to take place up and down the country on Monday, from Whangārei to Dunedin.

In Wellington, nurses and staff members would be marching to the Ministry of Health.

When strike notice was issued in October, NZNO industrial advisor Chris Wilson said despite assurances from the Ministry of Health, DHBs and employers that there would be a commitment to pay parity with staff employed in DHBs in September, there had been no tangible progress to enable a return to the negotiating table.

She said it was “unfathomable” strike action be required, significantly disrupting the services in the community, when all staff want is to be paid the same.

123RF NZNO earlier told Stuff DHB nurses earn 10 per cent more on average than primary care nurses.

Wilson earlier told Stuff DHB nurses earn 10.6 per cent more ($7651 per annum) than their primary health care peers, but both groups have the same qualifications, expertise and levels of risk.

Some GP administration staff were not earning the living wage – $22.20.

"It is very disappointing that we have to take this step,” she said in a statement.

Wilson said funders and the Government must act with urgency to “appropriately value” their primary health care workforce and halt the staff recruitment and retention issues “plaguing” the sector.

Wilson said members were not asking more than what is just – “equal pay for work of equal value”.

District Health Boards and the Ministry of Health were approached for comment on Sunday.