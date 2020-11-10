Man in MIQ 'blown away' seeing staff only wearing surgical masks

This story was originally published on RNZ.co.nz and is republished with permission.

Health workers in New Zealand quarantine hotels are some of the worst protected in the developed world, according to a man in managed isolation who's helped kit out medical staff all over the world.

Tim Jones says he predicted the current outbreak when he arrived at his isolation hotel two weeks ago, shocked by the low level of personal protective equipment worn by nurses, defence force personnel and border workers.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Returning New Zealander Tim Jones says at the very least, workers in close contact with returnees, such as nurses, defence force personnel and border workers, should be wearing N95 masks fitted to the user (file photo).

He was returning home from Britain after working for four years for a New Zealand-owned, US-based company RPB which provided protective equipment for frontline workers in hospitals in 50 countries, mostly the United States, Britain and Europe.

"In short, New Zealand has been the worst protected for frontline health workers that we have seen," Jones said.

"I guess probably the biggest red flags were when we landed at the border. We only saw surgical masks, including on army people who were on the bus with us so obviously in close proximity, travelling to our managed isolation facility."

He was "completely blown away" to find out from a New Zealand Defence Force contact that even staff who worked in Auckland's Jet Park, where most people have Covid-19, were wearing the most basic surgical masks.

"This was about a week-and-a-half ago and I said 'If that's the case, then it's only a matter of time until a health worker will contract Covid if that's what they're wearing'," he said.

123rf.com MrJones was "completely blown away" to find out that health workers in close contact with returnees were wearing the most basic surgical masks.

Surgical masks are the common, disposable pleated masks with gaps at the side.

They are most beneficial at protecting other people from Covid-19, rather than stopping the wearer getting it.

At the very least, workers in close contact with returnees should be wearing N95 masks fitted to the user, Jones said.

Health workers who conducted Jones' health checks were good at keeping their distance but mostly wore only surgical masks, with some also wearing protective glasses, he said.

That was risky especially before they knew he was negative for Covid-19, Jones said.

He had been impressed with New Zealand's ability to keep Covid-19 out so was surprised to come home to see something so simple being overlooked.

N95 masks being considered

The Ministry of Health is urgently looking into whether to use N95 masks at the highest risk facilities, like Jet Park.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there was growing evidence workers who had contracted the virus at managed isolation hotels may have caught it from transmission through the air.

The Nurses Organisation has been calling for the better level protection, saying it did not know why it was not there already.

It also wants an investigation into how all managed isolation facilities are being run.

