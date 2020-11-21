Young cancer survivor inspires firefighters climbing Auckland's Sky Tower

Airport Emergency Services firefighter Steve Marriott will be climbing to help kids like Mariana Kare.

When the doctor called an ambulance to pick Mariana Kare up from the GP’s office, her mum knew it was serious.

The 11-year-old was rushed to Starship Children’s Hospital where they soon confirmed the cause of her sudden onset of vomiting and fever. Her mum, Mere, was told her daughter had acute promyelocytic leukaemia – a rare form of blood cancer.

“I just said ‘do whatever you need to do to fix her’,” Kare said.

Mariana almost died on her first day in hospital. But she pulled through, waiting for her dad, Ricky, to arrive from Australia where he was working.

“She was still under the effects of anaesthetic when she told me she had seen a bright light and a man ... telling her to come to him, but she said she had to wait for her dad to arrive,” her mum said.

Soon after Mariana started on a non-chemotherapy, arsenic-based treatment. Through it all, she remained stoic, her mum said.

“People ask how I remained positive, and I say to them that it was because she was so strong,” Kare said.

“It was like she knew [she had to be strong]. If she hadn’t been like that then maybe I would’ve broken down, but she just wasn’t.”

Ten months after her last treatment, Mariana is back at school and running around with her mates. She wants to be a doctor so she can help people, like the doctors who helped her.

“She doesn’t want any special treatment,” her mum said. “She just wants to be a normal kid.”

Supplied/Supplied Mariana Kare survived a rare form of cancer.

It’s that sort of fighting spirit firefighter Steve Marriott hopes to harness when he races up the 1103 steps of the annual Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge fundraiser today for Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand.

He will be covered in 25 kilograms of firefighting equipment - including a respirator that reduces his oxygen intake by 20 per cent – as he slogs his way to the top.

Marriott enjoys raising money to help advocacy and research for the foundation, but getting up the tower was another kettle of fish.

“It’s a good cause, obviously, but I don’t enjoy it,” the deputy crew chief said. “It’s good before it and after it, but not during it.”

Supplied/Supplied Mariana got a tour of the firefighter base at Auckland Airport.

But he’s learned to pace himself after he was stretchered off from the finish line at the end of his first attempt.

It’s worth it, though, for Marriott and his fellow team members from the Airport Emergency Services, who have managed to raise over $500,000 for the charity over the last 15 years.

In past years, they could be seen walking up the down escalator in full gear or rattling buckets at Auckland Airport’s international terminal, but the pandemic has hamstrung them this year.

Instead they’ve had to rely on a small trickle of domestic travellers and move much of their fundraising online. They managed to raise $6000, but it’s well down on last year’s total of $40,000.

“Over the years, our teams have put in a lot of sweat for this fantastic cause – and they’ve raised a lot of money,” crew chief Tony Scott said.

“Obviously, this is a year like none other and COVID-19 has made it more challenging to raise money.”

But no matter how much money the firefighters raise, Mariana said she would be at the Sky Tower cheering on Marriott and his peers as they battle their way to the top.

* The Firefighter Sky Tower Stair Challenge is on November 21. For more information or to donate go to firefightersclimb.org.nz