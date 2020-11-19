Dunedin Hospital rebuild 'top priority' for Government, new health minister says

The demolition of Dunedin's old Cadbury warehouse is under way, making way for the city's new hospital.

Dunedin's new hospital will “transform” healthcare in region and improve health outcomes for all Kiwis, New Zealand's new health minister says.

The comment came as Andrew Little confirmed a new governance model for the project, which has an estimated price-tag of $1.4 billion.

The concept design for the new hospital is expected to be approved next week, and contractors will be asked to tender early interest in working on the project.

“The new Dunedin Hospital is a top priority for the Government,” Little said.

“It will transform healthcare in the region, improving health outcomes for New Zealanders.

“It will also deliver many economic benefits, which is important in the Covid-19 environment.”

Supplied/NZ Government An artist's impression of the new Dunedin Hospital.

Construction of the hospital will be split into three phases, with preliminary design work under way now.

Work to demolish the former Cadbury site continues. That block will become a new inpatient facility, to be completed by 2028, and the former Wilson car parking site will become the outpatients' facility, to be completed by early 2025.

In September, then-Health Minister Chris Hipkins announced $127 million had been released for the project to assist with design, demolition, piling and project management.

Supplied/NZ Government The new hospital will cost about $1.4 billion.

More than 1000 workers are required for the construction project – one of the largest infrastructure projects in New Zealand.

The new governance model for the hospital build also means the end of the Southern Partnership Group, which will be replaced by an executive steering group similar to other major Government building projects.

Little thanked the Southern Partnership Group, which was chaired by former Labour cabinet minister Pete Hodgson, and noted that input from southern communities involved '’remain crucial'’.