Woman trying to raise $110,000 a month for life-extending breast cancer treatment

“Pay up or die” is the choice for a woman in her 30s trying to raise about $110,000 a month for life-extending breast cancer treatment.

Hollie Mcintyre​, 31, has become an unwitting spokeswoman for “unlucky” cancer patients who are unsuccessful with funded treatment, and she is calling for more money for treatments funded in countries like Australia.

The resident of Northland’s One Tree Point first noticed a lump in her breast in early 2019.

Kirsty Joy Photography/Supplied Hollie Mcintyre and partner Andrew Welsh shaved off her hair after it started to fall out due to chemotherapy.

But when she went to Whangārei's specialist breast clinic, she was told the lump was just a benign cyst that would eventually go away.

“I got given a leaflet that said in big letters, ‘this cannot be cancer’. That leaflet gave me so much false hope, it was completely wrong for me.”

It wasn’t until October 2019, when Mcintyre was rushed to hospital with severe symptoms, that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

SUPPLIED Hollie Mcintyre proposed to her partner, Andrew Welsh, on Leap Day at Auckland’s Ellerslie Racecourse but they are unable to plan for the wedding.

“Unfortunately, they gave me five to six months, because it was quite bad by the time it was diagnosed.”

But Mcintyre said that was not the end of her bad luck: Her cancer turned out to be a rare and aggressive form, called triple-negative metastatic breast cancer, and it had spread through her bloodstream to other parts of her body, including her liver, spine and an ovary.

She immediately began a cycle of chemotherapy, which meant she had to quit her “dream job” as a pharmacy retail manager, and her partner Andrew Welsh had to reduce his hours as a scrap metal recycler to driver her to treatments in Auckland.

That was when a relative first started a Givealittle page for Mcintyre, and the Bream Bay community stepped in with fundraisers to help the well-known resident.

Kirsty Joy Photography/Supplied At a time when she should be planning her wedding, Hollie Mcintyre is putting all her effort into raising money for treatments to help keep her alive.

McIntyre was first treated with funded chemotherapies Paclitaxel Ebewe (paclitaxel), then doxorubicin, but these could not halt the cancer spreading.

The treatment took a toll on her health, and after an amazing weekend where she proposed to her partner at Auckland's Ellerslie Racecourse on Leap Day, Mcintyre ended up in hospital with sepsis.

Because of the then-emerging threat of Covid-19 and what it could mean to Mcintyre if she got the virus, she was kept in an isolated quarantine room at the hospital and treated by medics in full PPE.

She recovered and spent level 4 lockdown at home, but coronavirus was top of mind when she had to go back to Auckland for radiation, which she did alongside taking chemotherapy Brinov (capecitabine).

SUPPLIED Hollie Mcintyre and Andrew Welsh are putting their efforts into fundraising, which Mcintyre says helps keep her mind off things.

Finally, a specialist oncologist recommended she tried the unfunded chemotherapy Halaven (eribulin mesylate), which costs $8580 for each three-week cycle in New Zealand but is completely funded in Australia.

Since July, Mcintyre has spent more than $50,000 on this treatment, using money raised through fundraisers plus a recent payout from ACC to acknowledge the misdiagnosis.

But this has only partly kept the cancer at bay and a recent scan showed while the cancer in her breast is reducing, other spots have appeared in her lungs.

“The chemo’s not quite keeping up with how aggressive this cancer is, and because it’s so rare [treatment] doesn't get funded,” Mcintyre said.

Phil Johnson/Stuff Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams says the drugs Hollie Mcintyre wants to use have not been approved by Medsafe for sale or distribution in New Zealand. (File photo)

“It sucks that mine comes under that category. You either get lucky and get a cancer that responds well to funded treatment – that’s the ‘good’ cancer – but people like me get the bad cancer.”

Mcintrye has been told she needs Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy), a combined chemotherapy and antibody treatment specially designed for her condition.

But this new treatment will cost approximately $55,000 every two weeks, which includes the cost of the drug, importing it from the US under controlled heat conditions, administering it through a private clinic, and GST.

It will cost $1 million for the entire treatment but it is Mcintyre’s best chance to have a future, she said.

“There’s this new amazing medication but I can’t have it because I’m too poor ... This is someone’s life over funding,” she said.

“Only the really expensive drugs will work because what I have is so rare and aggressive, and they won't fund those products for people like me, so I just have to pay up or die, pretty much.”

Mcintyre is barely able to keep up with the cost for Halaven, which means she has to constantly fundraise.

“I get 80 per cent of my weekly wage from when I was working [through ACC], so at least that is some money coming in, but I’m comparing that to a $4000 bill – how are you supposed to afford that?”

While the cost for Trodelvy seems insurmountable, McIntyre said she enjoys doing fundraisers to help keep her mind off things.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said she is sorry to hear of Mcintyre’s ill health.

Pharmac can and will move quickly to fund new medicines that show significant health benefits, she said.

However, neither Halaven nor Trodelvy have been approved by Medsafe for sale or distribution in New Zealand, and Pharmac has not had an application to fund either of these medicines, Williams said.

Trodelvy is not registered or funded in Australia and it was only registered in the US in April.

Williams said Pharmac is assessing an application to fund Tecentriq (atezolizumab) for advanced triple-negative breast cancer.

However, this treatment will not work on Mcintyre because she does not have the gene mutation targeted by this medicine.

“We know funded access to effective medicines is important to everyone – it’s important to us too because we strive to get the best health outcomes for all New Zealanders from the medicines we fund in a fair and equitable way,” Williams said.