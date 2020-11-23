Woman paralysed after screws 'misplaced' in spinal surgery - health watchdog

A surgeon has been found in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in treating a woman whose spinal screws were “misplaced”.

A woman in her 60s has been left paralysed after screws were “misplaced” during spinal surgery, requiring multiple operations.

A report, released by Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall on Monday, found an unnamed orthopaedic surgeon in breach of the rights code for patients, for failures in the treatment of the woman, referred to as Mrs A.

In May 2017, Mrs A underwent spinal fusion surgery, a procedure to permanently connect two or more vertebrae to eliminate motion, using techniques to mimic the normal healing process of broken bones. Metal plates, screws or rods may be used to hold the vertebrae together, so they heal as one.

But during the six-hour surgery there were issues with the navigation system used to assist in placing the screws, so the surgeon – identified only as Dr D – used both the computer system and free-hand techniques to insert the screws.

After surgery, Mrs A started experiencing chest pain.

Scans showed the T9 screw (the screw in the ninth thoracic vertebra) may have been slightly out of place.

However, Dr D did not feel this was necessarily responsible for Mrs A’s chest pain, the report stated.

When she was discharged, the surgeon’s letter to Mrs A’s GP noted the chest pain and stated that via X-ray, “by and large I think the hardware from T9 down to the pelvis is satisfactorily positioned.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The woman, in her 60s, underwent spinal fusion surgery. A scan later showed the screws were misplaced.

“Although I note the right sided T9 screw is a little bit outboard ... this should not be in harm’s way ...,” the letter continued.

The following month, Mrs A was admitted to hospital having suffered a fall.

A CT scan showed the screws had been misplaced, requiring surgery to revise the placement.

Her pain persisted and an MRI scan showed disc protrusion (bulging of a portion of the disc wall in the spine), requiring a third operation.

This operation involved removing the T9/T10 screws and decompression to relieve the pressure on the spinal cord or nerves.

However, Mrs A experienced worsening paraplegia (lower body paralysis), and a second CT identified a “significant” dissociation in her spinal column.

Stuff-co-nz Mrs A required three further operations after the initial spinal fusion surgery.

Mrs A underwent a fourth operation in July 2017 and needed to be transferred to the spinal unit.

She now suffers lower body paralysis and spinal cord ischaemia, where the blood supply to the spine is interrupted.

Wall was critical that Dr D misplaced the screws during the first surgery.

“As a result of the misplaced screws in the first operation, Mrs A had to undergo further surgeries and treatment, and suffered ongoing pain and loss of mobility.”

Wall recommended the surgeon apologise to Mrs A and her family.

Wall recommended Dr D report back to HDC regarding changes he plans to undertake and how this changed or improved his practice, and recommended the Medical Council consider whether his competence should be reviewed.