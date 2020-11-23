Auckland mental health patients cannot access fresh air, can be seen on toilet

An unannounced visit to Auckland City Hospital’s Te Whetu Tāwera mental health unit found some users felt unsafe as they couldn’t lock their bedroom doors, while others couldn't access fresh air or hot water.

Mental health patients in seclusion at an Auckland hospital could be seen while using a cardboard receptacle as a toilet, an investigation has found.

On Monday, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier released a report following an unannounced inspection of the Te Whetu Tāwera adult acute mental health unit at Auckland City Hospital.

While there was no evidence any mental health service users had been subject to “torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” the report did highlight areas of “serious concern”.

These included that people in seclusion and the High Dependency Unit did not have access to fresh air, and that those in seclusion could be seen using the toilet from the door window and observation room, posing a “serious risk to [people’s] privacy and dignity”.

Inspectors also found some users felt unsafe in the unit because they could not lock their bedroom doors, for example.

“These matters aren't acceptable in a mental health facility,” Boshier said.

He also found a lack of suitable accommodation meant 13 people were staying longer in the mental health unit than they needed, including one for 17 months.

The visit was carried out to ensure the conditions and treatment of patients comply with New Zealand's human rights obligations.

Seclusion is when a person is confined to a room and cannot leave. It is only meant to be used short-term if a patient is regarded as a risk to themselves or someone else.

The Ombudsman found Auckland DHB was making a “concerted effort” to reduce seclusion, and that seclusion and restraint paperwork was “detailed and robust”.

Consent-to-treatment forms for service users were on all files reviewed, and progress and handover notes were up to date, the report stated.

However, he also found users in the Te Tūmanako (locked intensive care ward) had no access to hot water independent of staff, and had limited access to phones.

An investigation into Waitākere Hospital's Waiatarau mental health unit in August found people were also staying longer than required due to a lack of accommodation, including five who had been there six months.

Dom Thomas/RNZ Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier made 15 recommendations to Auckland District Health Board, 11 of which had been either partially or wholly accepted.

Boshier said the purpose of an acute mental health unit is to provide assessment, treatment and care, “it is not suitable accommodation” for those who do not require care in that setting.

He “admired” Te Whetu Tāwera’s position on not “discharging service users into homelessness”, and appreciated staff found it “frustrating” and “distressing” to see the impact a lack of community housing in the region has on patients.

Boshier made 15 recommendations, including that the unit’s drug and strip-searching policy was reviewed to ensure privacy and dignity was not compromised.

Of those, three were accepted, including reviewing the drug and strip-search policy, eight partially accepted and four were rejected.

In 2018, the Health Quality Safety Commission set the “aspirational goal” to eliminate seclusion by 2020.

The watchdog states seclusion causes physical and psychological harm to those who experience it, and, anecdotally, to staff who participate in and observe it.

“Seclusion contravenes basic human rights and does not align with modern, evidence-based, high-quality care. In mental health and addiction services, its elimination is inevitable.”