Northland hospitals overflowing: Aucklanders, growth, lack of GPs blamed

Northland patients are waiting hours to be seen as its hospitals are overwhelmed with patients.

Northland’s hospitals are bursting at the seams, with one in every six patients spending more than six hours waiting in the emergency department.

Northland District Health Board is now scrambling to set up a new 12-bed assessment unit at Whangārei Hospital before the busy Christmas holiday period hits.

At Whangārei, Bay of Islands and Kaitaia hospitals, the emergency departments (EDs) and wards have consistently been “extremely busy” recently, said Neil Beney, general manager of medical and elder services.

Denise Piper/Stuff Whangarei Hospital is busy with an overflowing emergency department.

In October, the district health board failed to meet its target of 95 per cent of patients spending less than six hours in ED, with just 84.2 per cent being seen in this time.

READ MORE:

* Doctors’ union calls for ‘bold’ action from health minister on primary care services

* Expensive GP visits blamed for pressure on emergency departments

* Northland healthcare questioned after Whangārei patient waits seven weeks for GP

* Queen's Birthday weekend: elective surgery planned at Whangārei hospital



In November, this number worsened to 82.8 per cent.

KELLY HODEL/STUFF Patients are waiting more than six hours in Northland’s Emergency Departments. (File photo)

Beney said the EDs are busy both because more patients are coming to ED, and because they are more unwell, requiring more care and hospital admission.

The services are particularly hit by a summer population increase, with a number of Aucklanders coming up to their holiday homes, he said.

“The visitors to Northland don’t bring their doctors with them and, if they become unwell, they need to seek support from an already extremely busy healthcare service.”

During the Auckland coronavirus level 3 lockdown in August, there was a flood of Aucklanders into Northland, swamping the health services in small towns like Russell.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff There was a flood of Aucklanders into Northland in August, when Auckland was subject to a level 3 coronavirus lockdown.

Northland is also the second-fastest growing region in the country according to Statistics NZ, with the population increasing 2.5 per cent between 2019 and 2020, second only to the Bay of Plenty.

The situation is expected to get worse over the Christmas holiday period, which is traditionally the busiest time of year, Beney said.

Over a 14-day period last Christmas, 2484 people turned up at Northland EDs, an 18 per cent increase on the year before.

To relieve congestion and improve patient safety, a 12-bed assessment unit is being set up within Whangārei Hospital’s Medical Outpatients ward.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Mahitahi Hauora chief executive Phillip Balmer says 20 more GPS and 40 more nurse practitioners are needed in Northland. (File photo)

The unit will open as soon as enough staff are found, Beney said.

“We are actively recruiting throughout New Zealand over the coming weeks,” he said.

Growth, Covid-19 tests also impacting GPs

Northland patients are also facing long waiting times to see a general practitioner (GP), which can have a flow-on impact on their health.

Patient numbers grew 2.4 per cent in the year to September 2020, said Phillip Balmer, the chief executive of Mahitahi Hauora, which oversees all Northland general practices and Māori health providers.

Practices are also under pressure with the addition of Covid-19 testing and care management, he said.

Up to 20 more GPs and 40 nurse practitioners are needed in the area, an increase of more than 10 and 20 per cent respectively.

Mahitahi Hauora is working to fill this gap by employing more GP locums, launching a national and international GP recruitment campaign, and partnering with the University of Auckland and NorthTec to retrain nurses.

Telehealth, pharmacy might be best option

Balmer is encouraging patients to reach out for care when they need it, but to also consider what is the right level of care.

Patients should consider calling Healthline, seeing their pharmacist or seeing a GP, with some practices offering telehealth services.

In an emergency people should call 111 or go to an emergency department, he said.