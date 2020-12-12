Father on learning to move on after suicide of his daughter and her mother

“No-one can understand the hole that's left in a parent when they lose a child,” says Christian Destrieux from his Whangārei home.

Three years ago he lost his only daughter Chloe and her mother, Michele to suicide. They died in each other's arms.

“It's been exceptionally hard.

“The only reason I’m happy to talk is if it can give one parent who tragically has to go through this some hope that you can build and move on.

“It is absolutely possible because I know that at the time and for a little while the pain seems like it's not going to leave – it's hard, it's very heavy.”

It was almost too much for him to deal with at the time. A recent coroner's report released into their deaths has brought him some peace.

He said it was very obvious what had happened from the moment he got the news, and it was good the coroner came to the same conclusion.

He still struggles to talk about Chloe – she was only 18 years old when she died. She had been in her first year at Auckland University where she was studying politics and education.

Supplied/Supplied Christrian Destrieux has found comfort in pursuing a career that makes him feel close to the daughter he lost.

As a high-achieving student and president of her local youth council, she was a strong voice for youth in Manurewa, south Auckland, where she lived.

She helped others and was so active in her community that she and her mother's death came as a huge shock to Destrieux.

He had to get out of Auckland. There wasn't anything left for him there.

He went north where he found a new calling, built a new life. Journalism and corporate life were behind him.

For nearly two years he has been working as a teacher aid in a special needs school. It's a new world for him, reviving his sense of purpose and breathing some life back into him.

“When something like that happens it changes a lot of things,” he said. “I've ended up doing something I absolutely love and which is very meaningful to me.”

That he has ended up in the same field his daughter was planning to go into hasn't gone unnoticed either.

Chloe had been interested in a future in shaping education policy and Destrieux said he felt a connection to his daughter through the work he did.

But getting to this point has taken a lot of work and a lot of support from friends and family.

Chris Harrowell/Stuff Chloe Destrieux was planning on a career in education before she died.

And thanks to Covid-19, Destriuex once again has his son Jean-Luc back under the same roof. He had been studying in India, but as the pandemic spread across the globe, he came home to be with his dad – something the elder Destrieux has relished.

The pandemic has also given him a newfound outlook on the capabilities of the health system in New Zealand and what the future could look like if the resources that have been applied to fighting the pandemic are put towards mental health as well.

“I think at this time when we've actually proven we can do quite extraordinary things when there is a crisis in our health area," he said. “It seems to me that if that kind of energy and finance were put into it, more could be done.”

For now, though, he just wants those struggling through loss to know that there is a brighter day somewhere on the horizon.

“They do say that when you're going through hell, the only thing you can do is keep going, there's a lot of truth in that,” he said.

