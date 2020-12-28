Mum quits job and starts own business after severe postnatal depression

Following the birth of her second son, Kat Anthony suffered severe postnatal depression. She wants others to know it's OK to ask for help.

Kat Anthony thought driving into a tree would just stop everything for a minute.

The Canterbury mother had become exhausted and overwhelmed following the birth of her second son, Connor, 15 months after her first child, Dominic, was born.

It was a cold winter day in 2015 and Anthony’s husband, Ian, had just returned to work.

“I wasn’t suicidal, but I was looking for an escape,” she says.

She took her sons for a drive, so they would fall asleep and give her a reprieve.

“But there was a part of me that didn’t trust myself to keep the kids safe.”

She was breastfeeding Connor on demand: He would feed non-stop from 9pm to 3am.

“Sleep was a disaster.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kat Anthony struggled with severe postnatal depression following the birth of her second child Connor, 5, left, 15 months after the birth of her first son Dominic, 6.

She was struggling with “massive expectations” she put on herself.

“I believed that I had to be perfect and asking for help was a failure. I had to have a perfect house, do baking otherwise I was a failure.”

Anthony tears up and struggles to find the right words to describe how she felt at the time. She says those dark feelings are hard to admit, but she believes it is important to share them to help other mothers who are battling postnatal depression feel less isolated.

Perinatal depression and anxiety (PNAD) affects about one in five women.

Anthony and the children made it home safe. When her husband returned from work, she asked him to take the boys away from her.

“He worried I might not be alive when he came back.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Being productive and making things for her family is self-care for Kat Anthony.

He took her to the doctor the next morning, and she was admitted to the Mothers and Babies mental health inpatient service at Princess Margaret Hospital the following day.

She was there for six weeks with Connor. She was prescribed anti-depressants and nurses looked after Connor overnight, so she could sleep.

This was only the start of a long recovery, she says. When she returned to her marketing manager job a few months later, she struggled with negative thoughts again.

“I was not being a very good mum. I was putting all my energy into work and I wasn’t saving any for the kids.”

She eventually quit her job and stayed at home with the children. Part of her recovery was starting a blog sharing her thoughts on depression and building things for her family.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Kat Anthony runs her children’s furniture business from her garage.

“For me self-care is being productive – grabbing the power tools and making something for my family.”

It started with a tree fort and a sandpit made of pallets. She refined her creations and started selling sandpits through her blog.

Two years later, she is running a small business selling handmade kids furniture she builds in her garage. In early November, Anthony already had 16 orders for Christmas. She sources cheap wood for mud kitchens, sandpits and picnic tables, and has perfected making them fast, so she can sell the products at affordable rates. Her basic mud kitchen costs $150. Dominic and Connor help with sanding and drilling and her husband lends a hand when orders pile up.

Anthony is at peace with parenting these days, but believes depression is something you have to learn to live with rather than ever recover fully from.

PNAD FACTS

The year after having a baby, a woman is more at risk of becoming mentally unwell than at any other time in her life.

Depression, anxiety and psychosis can affect pregnant women and mums and dads for several years after the birth.

About 15 per cent of women and 10 per cent of men experience postnatal depression.

Risk factors include lack of social support, history of abuse or domestic violence and history of mental illness.

PNAD WARNING SIGNS

If someone experiences some of the following symptoms for at least two weeks, they could have PNAD:

Tearfulness

Lack of enjoyment, motivation and sex drive

Disruption in sleep and appetite

Wanting to die

Compulsive thoughts and actions

Panic attacks

Constant worry

WHERE TO GET HELP

PND HELP IN CANTERBURY

PND Canterbury runs support groups, playgroup and home visits for mothers suffering PNAD.

Mothers supporting Mothers in North Canterbury

Plunket Postnatal Adjustment Programme

PND HELP NATIONWIDE

List of nationwide support services

Maori Health Providers

Mothers Helpers