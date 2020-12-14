Auckland medical centre ends 24/7 service over safety issues, staff burnout

East and south Auckland’s only private 24-hour medical clinic is scrapping its overnight service after more than 20 years due to fears for staff and patient safety.

East Care Accident and Medical in Botany initiated its overnight service – between 11pm and 7am – 24 years ago, because of the “significant” need for overnight care in the community. About 650 people visit overnight per month.

But the situation has deteriorated, and faced with mounting pressure, staff burnout, long wait times and “spiralling clinical risk”, the service is closing down on Friday, December 18.

The closure overnight means east and south Auckland residents will have no choice but to go to Middlemore Hospital’s emergency department for after-hours medical care, putting more pressure on hospital wait times and requiring a lengthy commute for some.

READ MORE:

* Patients waiting months for MRIs at hospitals across Auckland

* Long drive for medical help for mum of child with seizures

* Porirua mother stunned by lack of after-hours medical services



It comes as Counties Manukau Health warns its ED is nearing capacity.

In a statement on Monday, the DHB asked the community to visit their GP or an urgent care clinic where possible to keep ED free for life-threatening emergencies.

More than 563,000 people live in the wider Counties Manukau region.

East Care Group chief executive Gordon Armstrong said it was a move made with “enormous regret”, and not a decision “we’d ever have made voluntarily”.

He said the clinic’s staff know better than most the need for overnight medical support, but have found themselves “increasingly caught between a rock and a hard place” – to the point where they can no longer provide a “safe and high-quality overnight operation”.

Eunika Sopotnicka East Care Group’s chief executive says staff are facing safety issues while the clinic is open overnight. (File photo)

Armstrong said independent research has shown East Care is the highest volume provider of overnight primary care in Auckland, accounting for 33 per cent of all overnight urgent presentations in the past quarter.

Will you be affected by the closure? Email hannah.martin@stuff.co.nz

“But the situation we’re in now is not just unfair, it’s unsustainable,” he said.

The service initially got off the ground with no district health board or external funding, but in 2014 Counties Manukau Health agreed to help support the service as part of a regional initiative, Armstrong said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF The closure means those in south and east Auckland will only be able to seek after-hours medical care at Middlemore Hospital. (File photo)

However, the DHB “reversed course” in 2018, and East Care continued to run the overnight clinic “as long as it reasonably could”.

“We took the attitude that our patients need us, so we had to keep sucking it up,” Armstrong said.

In November 2020, patient volumes significantly increased across the region, leading to “major” operational pressure. The situation worsened into December, when an East Care doctor left for another clinic, Armstrong said.

Last week, the contracting overnight doctor reported she wasn’t prepared to work overnight again while faced with such high volumes, long wait times, and “unacceptable level of stress”, he said.

Armstrong said the closure comes as staff feel “coerced by the clinical safety issues we are facing and a highly inequitable funding environment.

“At this point we were no longer simply considering a commercial equation. We were confronting a major ethical issue.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images National MP for Botany, Christopher Luxon, expressed his disappointment East Care was closing its 24/7 overnight service, and called for Counties Manukau DHB to reinstate funding.

In a statement released on Monday night, Botany MP Christopher Luxon and Pakuranga MP Simeon Brown called on Counties Manukau Health to reinstate funding for East Care.

“This overnight service is critically important to our community and is the highest volume provider of overnight primary care in Auckland,” they said.

Luxon and Brown said they would be writing to Counties Manukau DHB’s chief executive requesting a meeting to raise the communities’ concerns “urgently”.

Counties Manukau Health has been approached for comment.