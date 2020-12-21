Man denied residency due to stage 4 brain cancer could get 11th hour reprieve

A 43-year-old man was denied residency after being diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

Update: The man was granted residency in November 2020, after the October decision reported upon below was made but before the judgment was published.

The fate of a Filipino man whose application for residency was denied because he has terminal brain cancer rests in the hands of the Immigration Minister.

The 43-year-old arrived in New Zealand in May 2017 on a work-to-residence visa as a software developer. His wife and two sons, aged 7 and 9, joined him seven months after he arrived.

In 2018, the man – who has not been publicly identified – was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma and underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, ridding him of the cancer. In January 2019, he applied to become a New Zealand resident.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) denied his application on the grounds he did not have an acceptable standard of health, a newly-published decision from the Immigration and Protection Tribunal shows.

The recurrence rate for the man's cancer was 98 per cent, with a five-year survival rate of just 2 per cent and was likely to impose “significant” costs or demands on New Zealand’s health services, it stated.

The man's representative argued his chance of survival was low, meaning the length of time he would likely rely on the healthcare sector was “limited” and regardless, he was eligible for free healthcare on his work visa.

Though the paracyclist and cancer advocate made a “valued” contribution through his job, and his family were settled with ties to the community, it was not enough.

In May 2020, INZ determined the man and his family’s circumstances were “not compelling enough” to warrant a medical waiver being granted and declined his application in June.

Supplied Immigration NZ denied the man a medical waiver after he was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer.

Meanwhile, an MRI in February revealed a 5mm lesion in his brain. By April, it had grown to 18mm.

The man underwent re-irradiation in June, but the tumour did not respond.

An appeal was lodged in August on humanitarian and compassionate grounds.

By September his health had deteriorated so greatly he had to leave his job.

He had lost full function of his left arm and leg, and was dependent on his wife “for everything.”

He is under the care of a private cancer clinic, and is trialling treatment not publicly funded in New Zealand or the Philippines, as he has “exhausted” all other options.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi will now consider the man's application for residence.

He was funding the $65,000 costs for the first 12 cycles from his life insurance, at no cost to the health system, the tribunal stated.

It also appeared “unlikely” he would present further significant costs to the public system in the future, given surgery, funded chemotherapy and radiation were no longer viable options, it stated.

Given the man's deteriorating condition, paralysis and reduced mobility, he would be unable to easily leave New Zealand, and it would be “optimal” for him to continue privately funding treatment unavailable to him in the Philippines, the tribunal stated.

“This may enable him to prolong his life and time with his family here in New Zealand.”

It was satisfied it was in the children's best interests the family be granted residence in New Zealand, to maximise the time they have to forge “lasting memories” with their father, in a “stable, certain environment.”

The tribunal concluded the circumstances warrant consideration by the Minister of Immigration.