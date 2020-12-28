Person dies at Matakana music festival in north Auckland

The Hidden Valley Festival is an annual summer concert held in north Auckland’s Matakana.

A person has died at a music festival in Matakana in north Auckland.

A police spokesperson told Stuff that police were alerted to a medical event at the Hidden Valley Festival at 7:30pm on Sunday.

“Sadly, despite immediate medical assistance being provided to the person, they died at the scene,” police said.

Tickets have sold out each year since the festival launched in 2016.

The festival typically kick-starts the summer festival season and boasts being the first festival to go ahead after Christmas.

This year, performers at the festival included Alison Wonderland, Dimension, Sub Focus, The Upbeats featuring MC Tali, Montell2099, Sachi and Lee Mvtthews.