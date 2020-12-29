Barber runs out in the middle of haircut to welcome this year's first Christmas baby

Hussain Al Salman caught the moment his partner's waters broke and went running out of his barber shop.

Priscilla Wildsmith was adamant she wasn’t going to have a Christmas baby – it didn’t work out that way.

Instead, she and her partner Hussain Al Salman welcomed Kyaan, their first child together, at 12.02am at North Shore Hospital – this year’s unofficial first Christmas baby.

He wasn’t due for another two weeks, but that didn’t stop him. The birth wasn’t without drama, which started at Al Salman’s Orewa barbershop, Dr Scissors, on December 22.

“She came running out of the backroom, grabbed her keys and ran out the door,” Al Salman said.

“I just looked at my client in the chair and said: ‘What did I do?’”

Al Salman stopped in the middle of a haircut and ran outside after Wildsmith, who told him her waters had broken – a moment he caught on the shop’s CCTV.

Hussein Al Salman/Supplied Kyaan Al Salman was born at 12.02am on Christmas Day.

They rushed to North Shore Hospital where doctors assessed Wildsmith and told her they would be keeping her in until they induced labour.

After the initial drama, there were two days of waiting, but late on Christmas Eve, when Kyaan finally started on his way everything happened very quickly.

Al Salman, who had been at his barber shop when he received the call the baby was coming, again had to run out in the middle of another haircut.

When he got there doctors noticed the infant’s heartbeat drop from a normal 160 beats per minute to just 70.

At that point they decided Kyaan had to come out immediately and rushed the expectant mum to the operating theatre for a C-section.

“I was really worried,” Al Salman said.

Supplied/Stuff Hussein Al Salman with his partner Priscilla Wildsmith and their new son Kyaan

But all he remembered Wildsmith saying was that she didn’t want a Christmas baby.

The doctors told the couple they would try their best to get the baby out before midnight, but in the end the couple got a very welcome Christmas present.

“I looked down and saw the baby,” Al Salman said.

“I didn’t know what to do, I was just running around. Then they took him out to the other room and I just hugged him.”

It wasn’t long before Al Salman was video calling his five brothers and sister back in Baghdad, while Wildsmith’s family were able to visit in person.