Terminally ill teen plots South Island adventure to see 'all that tourist stuff'

Terminal cancer patient Jacob Coker, 16, and his mother, Amanda Coker, are planning a trip to the South Island to finish Jacob’s bucket list.

A month is not a long time, but for Jacob Coker it represents a wishful window in which to cram as many life experiences for himself, and happy memories for his family, as he can.

His family in Tararua are pulling out all the stops to help the terminally ill teenager complete his bucket list through a four-week South Island adventure.

Jacob, 16, was first diagnosed with Synovial Sarcoma in late 2016. The rare tissue cancer is only seen in about one in three million people, and has a 10-year survival rate of 34 per cent.

He beat the odds and was given the all clear a year later, only for the cancer to reappear on his lungs a week before Christmas in 2019.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Jacob with his companion dog Chi-Chi. Jacob survived a terminal cancer diagnosis in 2016. Now diagnosed with a different, extremely rare form of cancer.

Jacob expects to have two years left to live, and is eager for one last big adventure while he can still do it.

“I want to see the Southern Lights, go to Hanmer Springs, whale watching, take a helicopter flight up Mt Cook – all that tourist stuff.”

His parents, Greg and Amanda Coker, and three younger siblings, Sarah, Ryan and Katie, plan to take Jacob on a tour of the South Island at the end of March.

A $20,000 loan against their Dannevirke home funded the North Island leg of Jacob’s travel wishlist, and support from the community was being sought to assist the trip South.

Greg Coker said he intended to work over-time at his job as prison guard to fund it, but hasn’t been able to work since he was severely beaten by a prisoner in October.

Nathn Trethown/Supplied One of the items on Jacob’s bucket list is seeing the Southern Lights, pictured here from the Port Hills in Christchurch.

“It’ll be good to just relax and forget about everything,” Jacob said “Because 2020 [was] a real s***show, for us and everybody else, to say the least.”

The year had started out on a hopeful note. Jacob had two tumours removed, and the family was booked to take the adrenaline junkie on a trip to Australia and its Gold Coast amusement parks.

Then the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the borders closed.

As the year wore on, it became clear Jacob’s chemotherapy wasn’t working and the doctors ran out of practical treatment options.

The cancer has also taken its toll on the teenager’s body. Jacob has a large hernia on his left side that can’t be operated on because of all the scar tissue and radiation damage from his treatments.

Despite it all, he maintains a Zen-like calm about his situation and tries to let go of worry over things he can not change.

“Especially with the hand I’ve been dealt, I always try to find the silver lining.”

He believes his illness has given him much more time with his family and loved ones, bringing them closer together.There has been amazing experiences together, from a Make-A-Wish foundation trip to Disneyland to tandem sky-diving over Taupō.

Amanda Coker said people often told the family they were lucky to get those opportunities, and they were, but it could never balance out her son’s illness.

“We’d trade it all for Jacob not to have to go through this.”

A Givealittle page supporting Jacob has been reactivated to help raise funds for the family’s South Island adventure.