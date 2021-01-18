Superstock stalwart resumes fundraising drive after daughter's brush with cancer

Rachel and Jake Baker, with daughters Amelia, left, and Evalina, who is in remission from leukaemia.

For children living with or having come through cancer, beads of courage represent a milestone.

Each bead they collect marks treatment they’ve received, such as chemotherapy sessions, blood transfusions and lumbar punctures, experiences such as hair loss and X-rays, or making it through a round of therapy.

Six-year-old Evalina Baker​ has collected 698, which her father, Jake Baker,​ says is a staggering number.

Since late 2018 she’s been in remission, having been diagnosed with leukaemia in 2016.

peter paltridge/go slideways photography Jake Baker, photographed in Palmerston North in January, will race his superstock throughout New Zealand to help with his fundraising drive.

“She’s really well. She’s participating in ballet and swimming and she, with her sister Amelia, were in the DanceWorks​ Regent production a couple of weeks ago,” Jake said.​

Evalina’s clean bill of health has let Jake return to racing superstocks after a couple of seasons off. He has more than podium places on his mind and is determined to meet a goal he set more than four years ago of raising $50,000 for the Child Cancer Foundation.

Jake’s Nissan-powered Rees superstock, built by Palmerston North’s Peter Rees, is decked out in foundation livery and so far he’s raised about $40,000.

As the Palmerston North businessman races throughout New Zealand, he’ll park at speedway circuits with a bucket on his car collecting donations.

He started fundraising after Evalina’s diagnosis and has received strong support from other drivers and fans.

At one meeting at Western Springs, Auckland, $8000 was raised when race helmets were passed around the crowd; Miers Motorsport acquired an All Blacks jersey from Liam Squire, which was auctioned off; and businessman Graeme Barr raised $10,000.

The livery is also about education about child cancer and, in its own way, a signal of community.

After a recent race in Rotorua a mother and two children approached Jake to tell their story of child cancer. It’s that sort of interaction he wants, so families know they’re not alone.

For a couple of years Auckland was a second home for the Baker family, as Evalina had treatment in Starship children's hospital.

They would regularly make the drive, avoiding planes because of the risk of infection, sometimes with only a couple of days home before another trip.

On another occasion, Evalina was in Palmerston North Hospital for 42 nights.

Evalina still has regular checkups. Mum Rachel said they happened every three months.

She is rebuilding strength and occasionally her legs give way beneath her when she’s running around.

Rachel said Evalina could get grumpy when others were told about her illness.

Other times she casually mentions it, such as when at College Street School, during a recorded assessment to do with Daffodil Day, she slipped in towards the end of her video that she’d had cancer.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Amelia, left, and Evalina Baker play on a trampoline. Evalina has been in remission since late 2018.

Jake said the family discussed it on Evalina's terms. “She’s pretty focused on what she’s doing today and tomorrow, and she’s not really interested in what happened yesterday.

“[Her] whole attitude throughout and post treatment has been a keystone for us.”

Rachel adds: “She wants to be normal, and she is normal. Her friends don’t all know. Occasionally it comes into conversation – ‘I used to have cancer, but I’m good now.’

“She’s determined and she’s fiercely independent. I think that’s what got her through some of the treatments and some of the procedures.”

Older sister Amelia, 8, has also acted as a tower of strength, despite her young age. Rachel remembers on one drive Evalina wanted her hand held. Calmly, Amelia offered to do it so Rachel could concentrate on the road.

Jake and Rachel say the support of friends, family, their staff and their Christian faith has helped them through, and the experience has changed them.

“We have a different understanding, and we have a different appreciation for our children. We don’t take life so much for granted,” Rachel said.

Even once Jake’s $50,000 goal is reached, he’ll keep going, sporting the foundation’s colours and collecting donations.

“We still want to have an influence in terms of people’s awareness that these are the struggles for families, and have the ability to contribute on a tangible level to families and the Child Cancer Foundation,” he said.

Jake will continue his fundraising drive next weekend at a meeting in Wellington and, although he’s not racing, will park his superstock and collection bucket at the Teams’ Champs in Palmerston North over Waitangi Weekend.

Donations can be made to ASB account 12 3191 0041879 02, using reference number 400286.