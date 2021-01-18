Waitematā DHB to apologise after 'significant' resuscitation delay led to man's death

Waitematā District Health Board was found in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in the care of a man in his 60s with pneumonia.

An Auckland district health board has been advised to apologise to the family of a man who died after communication snarl-ups led to a delay in him being resuscitated.

On Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell found Waitematā DHB in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in its care of the man, referred to as Mr A.

Mr A, in his 60s, was admitted to hospital in 2017 with pneumonia and pleural effusion (buildup of tissues that line the lungs and chest).

The HDC investigation found a number of oversights in Mr A’s care relating to a lack of communication and handover, and subsequent lack of assessment and monitoring. His deterioration was not detected in a “timely manner”, leading to a delay in resuscitation and his death.

During his five-day stay in hospital, Mr A was suffering severe pain, breathlessness and recurrent fevers.

He had a chest drain inserted, which became blocked and needed to be removed.

The day his chest drain was removed – day five – no observations were recorded between 7.43am and 1.04pm.

Christel Yardley/Stuff A lack of communication, handover and monitoring meant Mr A’s deterioration was not noticed in a “timely manner”, the investigation found.

The removal “had not been as uncomplicated as expected” and planning was put in place to closely monitor Mr A.

However, nursing staff were not aware the drain had been removed and Mr A did not receive any monitoring in the 90 minutes following, the report stated.

At 1pm, a doctor recognised Mr A was “very unwell” and “deteriorating quickly”.

Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he died at 2.12pm.

HDC/Supplied Health and Disability Commissioner Morag McDowell found the DHB breached the Code of Health for failures in the man's care.

Mr A’s post-mortem examination stated his cause of death was haemothorax (an accumulation of blood in the pleural cavity, surrounding the lungs) due to complications from removing the chest drain.

Waitematā DHB acknowledged the delay in commencing resuscitation was “significant” and concluded efforts were “too late to be effective”.

Mr A’s daughter told HDC: “A complete lack of communication between all parties involved and an inability to actually read medical notes, seem to be a common theme and ultimately it led to my father’s death.

“It is not at all comforting to know that when you put your faith in medical professionals and its institutions, to help you in your time of need that it comes down to these basic things that are the difference between life and death.”

123rf The man's daughter said a complete lack of communication ultimately led to his death.

McDowell was critical of a number of issues with Mr A’s care, including that communication and handover was lacking after the drain was removed, and there was no assessment and monitoring after its removal.

“While acknowledging that it cannot be determined to any degree of certainty that [Mr A’s] outcome would have been any different had there been appropriate communication, handover, and monitoring and assessment, I conclude that an opportunity to maximise [his] survival was lost,” she said.

McDowell recommended Waitematā DHB update a number of policies in relation to the case and provide a written apology to Mr A's family.

Waitematā DHB has been contacted for comment.