Covid-19: 'Be patient' those in long queues at Northland testing stations told

Only those displaying Covid-19 symptoms or who visited the same locations as the new Northland community case should get tested in a bid to ease long waits at testing centres, the director-general of health has said.

In a 1pm press conference giving updated details on the case, Dr Ashley Bloomfield said those queuing at testing stations across the region must be patient.

“They should take food and water and expect to wait.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Large queues have formed at the Marsden Point testing station.

People have been waiting for up to four hours to get swabbed in Northland in a bid to get reassurance they haven’t been exposed to Covid-19.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Northland community will be 'frustrated' by new coronavirus case

* Covid-19: Where to get tested for coronavirus in Northland and Auckland

* Coronavirus: Dr Lance O'Sullivan raises concerns about testing availability in Northland



Two additional pop-up testing centres have been opened in Helensville and Mangawhai and opening hours at all existing testing centres in Northland and Auckland have been extended.

At the Ruakākā testing centre, Stuff photographer Lawrence Smith estimated there were 1000 cars waiting but only one tent staffed by four nurses. The queue of cars stretched back about a kilometre, he said.

A healthcare worker waiting in line since 8.30am said a number of people had given up and left the queue, which stretches out of the testing centre’s car park and Port Marsden Highway.

The flow of information had been “very poor” he said, with no health officials to be seen on the ground.

“Lots of people without masks are talking to each other trying to get information,” he said.

He said soon food and toilets would start to be an issue.

“People are doing what they’ve been told but the execution of it isn’t ideal.”

Supplied A queue of motorists lining up for Covid-19 testing in Northland.

He said he decided to get tested as a member in his household was at location at same time as the infected woman.

The worker said there were no instructions at the site but had spoken to Healthline while waiting who had advised him to get tested and gave him a reference number.

“We were on hold with Healthline for 62 mins to get this advice,” he said.

Meanwhile, a healthcare worker at the Winger Crescent testing station, in Whangārei, had been waiting in line since 8.45am.

“I work in healthcare and can't go back to work without being tested. Traffic is horrendous and I would say pretty disruptive to businesses.”

The healthcare worker said they had seen an ambulance struggling to get past traffic to reach the nearby Bupa Merrivale Care Home.

“I don't think Northland is ready for mass testing.”

New arrivals to the Pohe Island testing station in Whangārei were reportedly being turned away and asked to come back later in order to keep the road clear for ambulances.

Phoenix Te Whau/Supplied Stuff reader Phoenix Te Whau reported gridlock at Marsden Point station since 9am

Katrina Vazey said she had been in line there since 8.30am and was not seen until after noon, as healthcare workers were constantly arriving and skipping the queue.

“They should have a separate place for healthcare workers to go and get tested as you [are] sitting here for hours, then watching the hundreds of healthcare workers we have in Whangārei jump the queue.”

She said there were only two people administering tests at the station.

Vazey was getting tested because she had been at a liquor store only an hour after the infected person, buying a drink to celebrate her 50th birthday.

The liquor store was one of 28 business the recent-returnee to New Zealand had visited before self-isolating.

The couple next to her had been at Parua Bay Tavern at the same time as the infected person, Vazey said, and were currently trying to keep their baby cool and happy in the car.

Hundreds of people are being asked to stay home and get a Covid-19 test today after a Northland woman tested positive for the virus.

Another driver said she and another of the cars’ occupants were essential workers and couldn’t get clearance to go back to work until they'd had a negative test.

“Situation is pretty hopeless, sitting in a hot car in the middle of summer. Why haven't they put more testers on?" she asked.

Where can you get tested?