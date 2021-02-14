New health star rating system ranks pure juice lower than Diet Coke

Pure fruit juices will now be given health stars according to sugar content, which will see them drop from 5 stars to as low as 2 stars.

Pure fruit juice could be classed as less healthy than Diet Coke under new guidelines confirming health star ratings (HSR) on food packaging will place greater importance on sugar content.

The Australian and New Zealand Ministerial Forum on Food Regulation voted on Friday, February 12, to reduce the four- and five-star ratings for 100 per cent fruit and vegetable juices to as low as two stars.

Most New Zealand juices receive an automatic five-star rating, but the new trans-Tasman rules will rate juices according to their sugar content.

NeONBRAND/UNSPLASH Diet soft drinks mostly retain their current health star rating of 3.5 stars. But dietician Tom Shand the rating doesn’t measure the levels of additives or artificial sweeteners.

Food safety minister, Dr Ayesha Verrall, said she was pleased the forum had upheld the new rules.

READ MORE:

* Paddle Pops attacked for even having health star ratings

* Health Star rating system 'may mislead shoppers'

* Sugar content too high in nearly half the drinks Kiwis kids can buy, study finds



“The system will adequately reflect the variations in sugar content to help consumers make an informed choice.”

Fruit juices may contain more sugar than certain diet soft drinks, which will not receive health ratings of more than 3.5 stars [the current rating] under the new rules, she said.

MORNING REPORT/RNZ Pure fruit juice is having its health rating slashed - putting it on the same, or even lower level, than diet coke.

“The risk of diseases like diabetes increases if people regularly consume sugary drinks.”

Wellington dietician Tom Shand says the change is not surprising and is overdue: “I don’t think any government has been that proactive in seriously tackling problems with our food supply, from a health policy level. It is taking a long time to deal with these issues.”

Commenting on the relative high health star rating of diet soft drinks, Shand says he feels the health star rating is a “fairly blunt instrument to measure the healthiness of a food product”.

”I am not surprised there are some foods that have a rating that would be perceived as healthy, but an argument could be made that they are not particularly healthy [such as diet soft drinks]. They do have a lot less sugar [than regular soft drinks and pure fruit juices], which is a good thing, but the health ratings don’t measure the levels of additives and artificial sweeteners.”

Rene Lehmkuhl/UNSPLASH Eating whole fruit and vegetables with every meal is a more healthy way to get your daily vitamin intake.

Shand says by far the healthiest way to get vitamins is not by fruit or vegetable juice, but to eat whole fruits and vegetables “with every meal, every day”. “That way you also get all the fibre, which helps make it a very healthy option.”

Introduced in 2014, health star ratings rate the healthiness of packaged foods from half a star to five stars. Foods lower in saturated fat, sugar and sodium have higher ratings, along with foods higher in fibre, protein, fruit, vegetables, nuts and legumes. Coca-Cola, as with other regular soft drinks, has a health star rating of 0.5.

The system is designed to help shoppers choose healthier items, but manufacturers are not required to display ratings on their products.