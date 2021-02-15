Auckland rest home must apologise after ants found on 'incapacitated' 95-year-old

The Deputy Health and Disability Commission was critical the rest home staff prioritised finding the source of the ants over the immediate care of the woman. (File photo)

An Auckland rest home has been criticised after ants were found crawling over the face and body of an “incapacitated” 95-year-old resident.

On Monday, Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Rose Wall found BUPA Care Services (trading as Hayman Care Home, in Wiri) in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in the care of the woman, referred to in a report as Ms A.

Ms A was admitted to Hayman Care Home for hospital-level care in 2017. She had multiple health conditions, including cerebrovascular disease, Parkinson's and dementia, and was “reliant” on others for all aspects of her care, the report said.

In January 2019, a few ants were noticed in Ms A’s room, and staff sprayed insecticide and cleaned the area. The discovery of ants was not documented or reported as should have happened, the report stated.

There were two potted plants in Ms A’s room on furniture near the bed.

The HDC report states staff identified the ants were coming from the pot plants, but these were not removed from the room.

The woman's niece visited the following day, and reported finding “several dozen” ants “crawling” on her aunt’s chest, neck and face, and in her mouth. She complained Ms A was also in a “dirty” nightgown with food stains.

She said when staff arrived to attend to the issue, none of them acknowledged Ms A in any way, instead focusing their search on finding the source of the ants.

The niece told the HDC the male nurse “ripped” her sheet and blanket down to her feet, leaving her lying exposed from the chest down.

The nurse involved told the HDC he did not see ants on Ms A, but did see them on her sheets.

BUPA Care Services said staff involved acknowledged they focused on the source of the ants “over the immediate provision of care”.

Wall said care home staff took “insufficient action” to investigate the extent of the ant problem and ensure the source was managed appropriately, demonstrating a “lack of critical thinking and proactive management”.

GOOGLE MAPS/SUPPLIED BUPA Care Services (trading as Hayman Care Home) in Wiri has been found in breach of the patients’ rights code for failures in its care of the woman.

Wall said that in prioritising the source of the ants rather than providing immediate care to the woman, staff failed to respect the woman’s dignity.

“She was reliant on [care home] staff to provide all her cares and, as such, was a particularly vulnerable consumer… [Her] vulnerability made it critically important that the care provided to her respected her dignity and independence.”

She said it was “unacceptable” Ms A was left for such a period of time without hygiene measures, and was critical the registered nurse “rushed and acted reactive” without showing concern for Ms A in removing her sheets.

Wall recommended the care home undertake a random audit of 15 patients regarding documentation, and provide a written apology to Ms A and her family.

BUPA has been contacted for comment.