Epilepsy drug deaths: Medsafe told Pharmac it was 'not desirable' to switch brands

Medsafe group manager Chris James told the Chief Coroner the agency advised Pharmac it was “not desirable” for patients to switch brands of anti-epilepsy drug lamotrigine ahead of a funding change.

On Monday, Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall opened the second part of the inquiry into the deaths of six New Zealanders who died while taking Logem, a generic form of the anti-convulsant drug lamotrigine.

In 2019, a change in Pharmac funding resulted in 11,000 New Zealanders having their medication switched – a move which has seen seven deaths reported to the Centre for Adverse Reports Monitoring as possibly linked to the change.

On Tuesday, Chris James, the group manager for medicines regulator Medsafe, told the coroner the agency expressed concerns to Pharmac when the change was first proposed in 2018.

In November, Marshall heard from families as part of an investigation into the cause and circumstances of the deaths, and whether the brand change affected seizure control.

Pharmac initially funded three brands of lamotrigine, also used to treat bipolar disorder: Lamictal, Arrow-Lamotrigine and Logem.

Pharmac announced its proposal to move to one funded brand in August 2018.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall has resumed her joint inquest into the deaths of six New Zealanders who died while taking epilepsy drug Logem.

International consensus is most medicines can be freely substituted for a generic, which contains the same active ingredient in the same quantity as the innovator (original) brand.

For the majority of people, a generic will be the same as the innovator. However, a “very small percentage” of people experience “clinically significant lower or higher levels” reaching the blood, James said.

As such, there is a “small” group of medicines where it is recommended to prescribe by brand – including some anti-epilepsy medications, he said.

A change in blood level of active ingredient with any anti-epileptic drug can result in significant adverse events, James said.

SUPPLIED/Stuff.co.nz In October 2019, after funding three different forms of anticonvulsant drug lamotrigine, Pharmac switched to funding only Logem – prompting hundreds adverse reactions reports, and linked to at least six deaths.

Given the evidence, Medsafe considered it was “important to remind Pharmac it was not desirable for patients to switch lamotrigine brands”.

Logem is bioequivalent (without significant differences) to ‘innovator’ Lamictal – and has been proven to be safe, James said.

Every batch of Logem undergoes stringent quality, safety and efficacy testing before it can be released to the market.

However, bioequivalence testing between generic medicines is not required, therefore “we do not know if Arrow-Lamotrigine and Logem are bioequivalent”.

Keith Srakocic/AP The switch is at the centre of hundreds of adverse reaction reports, with people reporting convulsions, memory loss, twitching, headaches, confusion and mood issues.

James told the coroner Medsafe was concerned if patients with well-controlled seizures experienced “clinically significant differences”, this could have had a “profound impact”.

It also expressed concern about patients who had difficulty finding the right treatment regime, or right dosing.

James said Medsafe “didn’t consider that a switch in brand should be undertaken unless there was careful patient monitoring, careful patient supervision, in line with international guidance.”

In April 2019, Pharmac announced the switch would go ahead, allowing five months to phase out other brands before funding only Logem from October, other than in exceptional circumstances.

Multiple families told the coroner they and their loved ones were unaware of, and under-educated about, the brand switch. Some reported their medications changing multiple times.

While Medsafe “did not change its opinion” regarding the change, introducing the exceptional circumstances process and extending the implementation period appeared to have “the potential to mitigate” some “foreseen problems”, James said.

James extended his “sympathies” to the families impacted by the change.

The second part of the inquest is due to end next week.