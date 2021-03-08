Free period products available in some Auckland Council facilities in pilot scheme

Being able to access sanitary items discretely makes life a lot easier, students at a Hastings school say. They were part of a KidsCan trial that provided education packs, ordering cards and carry bags along with period products.

Free period products will be available at some Auckland Council-run facilities as part of a pilot scheme running until the end of March.

The roll-out of the products, which will be available at 35 female, male and gender-neutral bathrooms, across the city, come after the announcement of free period products in school earlier this year.

The trial is part of a partnership between charity The The Period Place and Auckland Council.

“Period poverty is a real concern in our society, and we need to do what we can to support all who menstruate,” said Councillor Alf Filipaina, chairman of Auckland Council’s Parks Arts Communities and Events Committee.

Filipaina said giving people access to free period products in community centres in some of Auckland’s poorer communities was “one way we can help”.

The Government has been working towards free period products since last year, with a $2.2 million budget allocation to provide free sanitary products in secondary schools.

In 2020, 15 Waikato secondary schools were first under the pilot scheme, which will expand nationally in 2021.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Auckland Council announces it will provide free period products in select facilities as part of a pilot scheme. (File Photo)

The Period Place CEO Danika Revell said: “We want to ensure that every person has access to period products and period education in these facilities to manage their period when they’re out in public.”

​​​​​​Programme Manager for Proud Centres at Auckland Council, Michael Sheeran said the project was the “first of its kind in Aotearoa”.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff The Period Place and Auckland Council partnered to launch the project on an important day, International Women’s Day. (File Photo)

Free period products will be available at Wesley Community Centre, Roskill Youth Zone, Te Puke ō Tara Community Centre, Onehunga Community Centre, Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre, Studio One Toi Tū, Oranga Community Centre and Ellen Melville Centre.

Dispensers will contain period products wrapped in vinyl, with basic period education both in English and te reo.