Pfizer vaccine confirmed, but questions around rollout remain

Government announces there will be enough Covid-19 vaccine for every New Zealander after latest order with Pfizer.

New Zealanders now know what Covid-19 vaccine they will be jabbed with, but won’t find out yet when they might receive it.

The Government has bought 8.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, bringing the total on order to 10 million and enough to vaccinate the entire population, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday.

Further details around the vaccine rollout are expected to be announced on Wednesday, along with the updated number of how many people have already been vaccinated.

The double-dose vaccine, which is stored at ultra-cold temperatures, has had issues overseas including wastage while vaccine hesitancy, inadequate IT systems and remote patients could serve as stumbling blocks to herd immunity.

Still, the announcement gave “more certainty” for general practices preparing for mass vaccination this year, Dr Jeff Lowe​ who is a GP at Karori Medical Centre and the chair of General Practice New Zealand said.

The Government had three other agreements with vaccine developers but Pfizer would now be the primary vaccine. The public can expect to be vaccinated from the second half of this year, which is when the vaccines are due to arrive.

General practices are expected to play a key role, but people could also be inoculated at stadiums, GP clinics, pharmacies, or in work or school.

“It means there is more certainty for how vaccinations are going to be done and that training for vaccinations,” Lowe said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Managed Isolation Quarantine staff from the Grand Mercure isolation hotel in Wellington received some of the first Covid-19 vaccines. (File photo)

General practice would also be administering flu and MMR vaccines this year, he said. But the sector was prepared for Covid-19.

“We are all over it ... we know how to identify people, we know how to contact them, monitor them and recall them [patients].”

Other issues included ensuring patients were contacted, which relied on robust IT systems. The Ministry of Health was in charge of that, he said.

Some general practices in the UK had opted out of serving the vaccine, but Lowe did not anticipate that here.

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and can survive out of ultra-cold temperatures for up to five days, creating the potential for wastage if it is not jabbed into arms in time.

Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said vaccine wastage had the potential to be an issue, as did inoculating hard-to-reach patients.

But the plans had been in the pipeline “for weeks now” and it was a positive announcement, he added.

Ross Giblin Dr Bryan Betty, medical director of the Royal College of General Practitioners, said vaccine wastage would be a risk.

University of Auckland vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris​ said it was great news, as the inoculation of border staff with the vaccine was “going really well”.

“We are already getting the hang of administering this,” she said.

She didn’t foresee any issues with transporting the vaccine.

“New Zealand is, geographically, quite small,” she said. “Once we have got central locations it is not that far to transport anywhere. It is not like somewhere like the Outback.

“It can be really efficient to have people come to a central location but there are other options to make sure we get to people more difficult to access.”

The Government has nine large -80C freezers to store the vaccine across six warehouses, most of which will be in Auckland with some in the South Island.

Some major centres, such as Wellington, will not have any freezers, meaning the vaccine doses will need to transported and used within five day.

A Capital & Coast District Health spokesman said doses will be transported to the capital through a secure transport and cold chain management system,

CCDHB would work with primary care as well as non-Governmental organisations, Maori and Pacific providers, disability providers and aged residential care providers as part of its rollout to the wider population, and vaccines would be given to the most vulnerable first, the spokesman confirmed. That included older people or those with medical conditions that made them vulnerable if infected.